Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
Ciryl Gane’s Contract States He Gets Paid More If He Fights Jon Jones
Ciryl Gane will be making more money come March when he faces Jon Jones. There have been many moving parts in the UFC heavyweight division of late. The former champion Francis Ngannou has decided to part ways with the organization after failed negotiations and that has left the title vacant. Moving right along, the UFC has already assigned two top fighters to face off for that belt, Jon Jones will be making his heavyweight debut in March when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the undisputed title. Now it is revealed that Gane will not only have the opportunity to fight for yet another title, but he will also be getting a bump up in pay.
MMAmania.com
Joint-smoking Paddy Pimblett rattles Sean O’Malley with ‘how fat he looked’ — ‘Blew my mind’
Top-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been watching videos of UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett — for reasons not quite explained — and couldn’t help but marvel at how “fat” the English “Baddy” looked while blowing bones on the high seas. I...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Sean Strickland embarrasses self proclaimed self defense expert
Sean Strickland just made an appearance at a venue in Las Vegas. He caused chaos as usual, and jokingly sparred with self-defense instructor Dale Brown. A clip of him tripping the infamous instructor onto a display made of glass is gaining a lot of traction. Strickland visited the store for...
worldboxingnews.net
Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly
Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
sportszion.com
Sean O’Malley speaks on new rumors hinting Khamzat Chimaev may be moving to Middleweight
As the breaks between Khamzat Chimaev’s fights get longer and his weight issues come to light more and more, many fans of combat spots have become worried. Once expected to become a two-division champion in record time now struggles with finding opponents, holding his temper, and making weight. Khamzat...
Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”
Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.
Gilbert Burns confident he'll stop Neil Magny at UFC 283: 'We're not doing more than 10 minutes'
Gilbert Burns feels his highlight finishing reel will get a little bigger on Saturday. The former UFC title challenger and top welterweight contender strongly believes he’ll get a stoppage win in his return to the octagon. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on veteran Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) in the main card of UFC 283, the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Brawl breaks out at BKFC press conference
On Thursday, BKFC conducted a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3. Although the card is still a month away, fans got a preview of what they would see as Mike Richman and Lorenzo Hunt exchanged blows on stage, finally knocking it to the ground. Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez...
MMAmania.com
Greg Hardy set to make bare-knuckle boxing debut at next month’s BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Former NFL star Greg Hardy no longer has to worry about top heavyweights taking him down inside of the Octagon. Instead, “Prince of War” has traded in his mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves for bare-knuckle boxing with his debut now set for BKFC KnuckleMania 3. The booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting on Thursday after an initial report by MyMMANews.
sportszion.com
“History favors the bold,” Israel Adesanya finally speaks out about Francis Ngannou’s departure.
Oh how the times have changed for the ‘Three African Kings’! Going into 2022 Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou ruled the Welterweight, Middleweight, and Heavyweight divisions respectively. But just within one year, all three have lost their access to the gold in one way or the other.
UFC 283: Twitter reacts to Glover Teixeira retiring following loss to Jamahal Hill
See fight fans pay tribute to Glover Teixeira following his retirement announcement in his UFC 283 post-fight interview. Even in his 40s, Glover Teixeira was still one of the best to fight in the UFC Octagon, able to hold his own with the rest of the best of them. Alas,...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’
Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
calfkicker.com
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass the UFC’s flag ban
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass UFC’s flag ban. So much so that the company even tweeted about how cool the UFC welterweight looked. As we all know, the UFC banned the displays of all types of regional flags from their athletes. The promotion did this because of the large number of Russians they have competing after Aljamain Sterling’s team posed with a flag of Ukraine ahead of his clash with Petr Yan.
wrestlingnews365.com
Jade Cargill, A Female WWE Star, Receives Praise From Top Figure In The Sport
According to AEW‘s Jade Cargill, who has now held the TBS Championship for 373 days, she is the longest reigning champion in history and is also the only woman to hold the title so far. With that said, Jade Cargill made her debut in the sports entertainment industry back in 2021, so she keeps an eye on other female performers to see how they do things to get pointers on how to conduct herself. One example she gave was WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
Comments / 0