Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes

Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Ciryl Gane’s Contract States He Gets Paid More If He Fights Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane will be making more money come March when he faces Jon Jones. There have been many moving parts in the UFC heavyweight division of late. The former champion Francis Ngannou has decided to part ways with the organization after failed negotiations and that has left the title vacant. Moving right along, the UFC has already assigned two top fighters to face off for that belt, Jon Jones will be making his heavyweight debut in March when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the undisputed title. Now it is revealed that Gane will not only have the opportunity to fight for yet another title, but he will also be getting a bump up in pay.
Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly

Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”

Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Gilbert Burns confident he'll stop Neil Magny at UFC 283: 'We're not doing more than 10 minutes'

Gilbert Burns feels his highlight finishing reel will get a little bigger on Saturday. The former UFC title challenger and top welterweight contender strongly believes he’ll get a stoppage win in his return to the octagon. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on veteran Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) in the main card of UFC 283, the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
(Video) Brawl breaks out at BKFC press conference

On Thursday, BKFC conducted a press conference ahead of Knuckle Mania 3. Although the card is still a month away, fans got a preview of what they would see as Mike Richman and Lorenzo Hunt exchanged blows on stage, finally knocking it to the ground. Austin Trout and Diego Sanchez...
Midnight Mania! Legendary referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy takes a stand against Power Slap: ‘No licensed Nevada official should be taking any part’

Last Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023), Dana White’s Power Slap debuted on TBS. Reactions have been both strong and mixed to say the least. The entire sport is widely criticized as unnecessary and unsafe, which is perhaps why the debut show retained just a third of its professional wrestling lead-in for a paltry 300,000 viewers.
NEVADA STATE
Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass the UFC’s flag ban

Gilbert Burns just found a creative way to bypass UFC’s flag ban. So much so that the company even tweeted about how cool the UFC welterweight looked. As we all know, the UFC banned the displays of all types of regional flags from their athletes. The promotion did this because of the large number of Russians they have competing after Aljamain Sterling’s team posed with a flag of Ukraine ahead of his clash with Petr Yan.
Jade Cargill, A Female WWE Star, Receives Praise From Top Figure In The Sport

According to AEW‘s Jade Cargill, who has now held the TBS Championship for 373 days, she is the longest reigning champion in history and is also the only woman to hold the title so far. With that said, Jade Cargill made her debut in the sports entertainment industry back in 2021, so she keeps an eye on other female performers to see how they do things to get pointers on how to conduct herself. One example she gave was WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

