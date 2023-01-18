ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors expected to 'nibble' at trade deadline

The Warriors' struggles through the first half of the season have a fraction of Dub Nation hoping the front office will make a miraculous move at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. That is not the expectation around the league, however. The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing sources, that Golden...
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

