newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Florida Man Stole Over 4,800 Credit Cards At Gas Stations Throughout New England
A Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday to his role in a scheme to steal thousands of customers’ debit and credit card account numbers, and other personally identifying information, via a network of electronic skimming equipment at gas stations across
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Gentle Giant Moving Company Leases 25,500 SF in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MA – James and David Stubblebine, Principals of The Stubblebine Company/CORFAC International, represented the Tenant, Gentle Giant Moving Company, in the lease of 44 York Avenue, Randolph, MA from Logan Family Realty, LLC. The property, located 2 miles from I-93 and 6 miles from I-95, consists of a...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
tourcounsel.com
CambridgeSide | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
In addition to having beautiful views of the Charles River, CambridgeSide is a quiet mall with several stores that you might like. Some important stores like Macy's or Sears have left this shopping center but it is still good to visit, especially because of its location. It is very close...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
wgbh.org
'As If It Were Already Here' wins award for Boston's most beautiful structure of the last decade
Last night, the Boston Society of Architects held their annual awards ceremony for the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal. The medal honors the most beautiful building, monument or structure in metro Boston within the last 10 years. This year's winner was Janet Ackermann for "As If It Were Already Here" — the first artwork to win in the 99-year history of the awards as well as the first temporary or ephemeral work. You may remember the piece hanging over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston back in 2015. The structure was made from rope and twine, connected by half a million nodes and reaching 600 feet above the city as it danced in the wind. Janet Echelman joined All Thing's Considered's Arun Rath for a conversation about the piece. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers
BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
