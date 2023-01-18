Police in Denver have arrested three suspects in connection with a teenager's murder last spring. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police just after noon on March 26, 2022 near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue. The 17-year-old's body was found in the 1500 block alley between North Poplar and North Quebec Streets after officers received a report of an unresponsive female. She was deceased. The investigation revealed Rivas-Hernandez died as a result of gunshot wounds. Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, Robert Adam Solano, 34, Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26, and Shiloh Fresquez, 21. At the time of the arrests, on Jan. 17, Solano and Chavez were already in custody for unrelated charges. Solano faces charges of first-degree murder. Chavez is facing charges of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Fresquez was arrested Jan. 3 and faces charges of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO