1 dead, another injured in Loveland shooting
An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department. Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male...
18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
LOVELAND, Colo. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. The Loveland Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at Brookstone Apartment Homes on First Street. Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled...
1 dead in Northglenn shooting
A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
Mail, debit card found in discarded sweatshirt led to arrest of stabbing suspect
AURORA, Colo. — Items recovered from a sweatshirt found in a trash can helped police identify and eventually arrest a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in an Aurora parking lot. Zual James Noi Noi, 24, was stabbed to death on Jan. 11 in a parking lot near...
Suspect arrested in Denver teen's killing was already in jail for Lakewood homicide
DENVER — One of three people arrested for first-degree murder for the killing of a 17-year-old girl in Denver last March was already behind bars in Jefferson County for a different homicide in Lakewood that occurred months after the teen's death. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on...
Boulder investigators search for more victims of delivery driver Serigne Seye
Detectives in Boulder believe there could be more victims connected to a delivery driver who is facing charges of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit sexual assault. Serigne Seye has been charged in connection to two different incidents. The first incident occurred Sept. 20, 2022 when Seye allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a University of Colorado student while on campus after pulling her into his delivery vehicle. He is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, false imprisonment and no operator's license. At that time, Seye worked at DP Dough on College Avenue in...
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
Broomfield Police searching for suspects in Commons Park vandalism
The Broomfield Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying suspects responsible for approximately $26,000 in damages to Commons Park. BPD reported via a Facebook post that overnight on Friday, Jan. 13 into Saturday, Jan 14, a person or persons drove their vehicle in circles on the turf in the “Red Pod” area, causing serious damage to the field and surrounding landscaping.
One in custody after shooting, Denver police say
A man was in custody after a shooting at 10th Street and Clarkson Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Weld County Sheriff’s Office seeks photos for murder trial
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance as they prepare for a trial of a 1979 homicide. In March 2021, Jame Herman Dye, 64, was charged in Weld County with one count of murder in the first degree of Evans resident Evelyn Kay Day, who was 29 when she died.
3 suspects arrested in teen's homicide in Denver
DENVER — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the deadly March 2022 shooting of a 17-year-old girl, Denver Police said Thursday. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found dead by officers on March 26 after a caller reported a woman on the ground in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street. Investigators determined she died from a gunshot wound to her torso, police said. She also had a pair of headphones tied around her ankles, according to the arrest affidavit.
3 arrested in connection with 17-year-old's murder in March 2022
Police in Denver have arrested three suspects in connection with a teenager's murder last spring. Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez was found by police just after noon on March 26, 2022 near Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue. The 17-year-old's body was found in the 1500 block alley between North Poplar and North Quebec Streets after officers received a report of an unresponsive female. She was deceased. The investigation revealed Rivas-Hernandez died as a result of gunshot wounds. Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, Robert Adam Solano, 34, Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26, and Shiloh Fresquez, 21. At the time of the arrests, on Jan. 17, Solano and Chavez were already in custody for unrelated charges. Solano faces charges of first-degree murder. Chavez is facing charges of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. Fresquez was arrested Jan. 3 and faces charges of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant.
Officer charged for handling of arrest before train-patrol vehicle crash in court
Four months after a female suspect was handcuffed and left in the back of a police car that was parked on train tracks in Weld County, the officer who allegedly left her in that car on the tracks was in court.Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. All of the charges stem from Sept. 17. Vasquez was stopping a 20-year-old woman on reports of road rage and possible possession of a firearm. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just beyond...
Man arrested in connection to June homicide in Aurora
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in June 2022, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday.
Man arrested for allegedly killing man during fight in Aurora parking lot
A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a man during a fight in an Aurora parking lot, the Aurora Police Department announced.
Suspect arrested months after man fatally shot in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested this week in connection with a fatal shooting last June in Aurora. Darrion Rouse, 28, faces a charge of first-degree murder related to the death of Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady on June 23. Rouse was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week.
Vehicle stolen after owner leaves it running caught on camera
A car was stolen right in front of the owner in the Washington Park West neighborhood on Jan. 4.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Man accidentally shot girlfriend during 'show-and-tell' of their guns, affidavit says
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend of eight years earlier this month told police he accidentally shot her during a gathering at their Northglenn apartment. Alexander Moreno-Keegan called 911 on Jan. 9 and reported the shooting around 6:55 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit...
FBI Denver offering $25,000 reward for information on pregnancy center arson case
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - FBI Denver is seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for the arson of a pregnancy center in Longmont on June 25, 2022. According to the FBI, the Life Choices building was vandalized and sustained fire and smoke damage as the result of arson.
