NBC Philadelphia
Ad Mogul Sees Meta Rebounding ‘Extremely Strongly,' Amazon Ad Revenue Hitting $100 Billion
U.S. tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year, as slowing economic growth, higher interest rates and competitive challenges squeezed margins and hammered stock prices. "I think you'll see Meta come back extremely strongly this year, on the back of reels and business messenger, to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
‘We do our work because we are angry’: Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh on taking on Putin
Two years ago this week, the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, flew into Moscow knowing that he faced certain arrest and imprisonment. It was an extraordinary act of courage and leadership. He had only just recovered from an attempt on his life after collapsing on a plane poisoned with what was later found to be the nerve agent novichok. He was not meant to survive.
A bored hacktivist browsing an unsecured airline server stumbled upon national security secrets including the FBI's 'no fly' list. She says what she found reveals a 'perverse outgrowth of the surveillance state.'
Maia arson crimew, the Swiss hacker behind the find, was indicted by the US government in 2021 on charges related to a separate hack.
NBC Philadelphia
Top Pharma CEO Says Covid Likely to Become Endemic, Urges Investment in Pandemic Preparedness
"I think what we're going to settle into is more of an endemic environment with respect to coronaviruses and the Covid virus specifically," Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Narasimhan, who has previously warned that future pandemics are inevitable, made clear...
NBC Philadelphia
Byju's Plans to End Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team Jersey, as It Puts Profitability on Cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
NBC Philadelphia
Goldman Sachs Slips on Report That the Federal Reserve Is Investigating Its Marcus Business
The regulator is looking into whether Goldman Sachs had the right safeguards in place to protect consumers when it increased lending in the consumer division, The Wall Street Journal reported. Just days ago, Goldman CEO David Solomon admitted that the bank suffered a disappointing quarter in part because it took...
NBC Philadelphia
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon's Drone Delivery Unit Hit With Layoffs Just as 10-Year-Old Project Finally Launches
As part of Amazon's widespread layoffs, some employees in the nascent drone delivery project are losing their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Air was a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos, who revealed Amazon's plans in a 2013 interview with "60 Minutes." The program, which has...
NBC Philadelphia
T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers
U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers. According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data. The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing...
NBC Philadelphia
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
NBC Philadelphia
Yellen Says Treasury Is Taking Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default as U.S. Hits Debt Limit
The Treasury Department started taking extraordinary measures to pay federal government bills as the U.S. hit its debt limit Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen is pushing Congress to pass a bill to lift the country's $31.4 trillion debt limit, and expects the Treasury can keep paying its bills at least until June.
