ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering Police: Auto thefts, stolen property on the rise in areas

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKs12_0kJ8lxpZ00

KETTERING — Kettering Police reminded residents to lock their vehicles and take precautionary measures to prevent stolen property.

Officers continued to receive reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from inside the vehicles during all times of the day, a spokesperson for the department stated in a Facebook post.

“The Galewood, Vale, and Prentice areas have seen a particular increase in these crimes,” the spokesperson said.

Kettering Police encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities or people to the department at 937-296-2555.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in

XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD seeking details on suspicious person

WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Clark County – 63-Year-Old Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on January 20, 2023 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72, near mile post 12 in Moorefield Township. The preliminary investigation shows a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire, driven by...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Butler Township police respond to arrest video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield man dead after crash on SR 72 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man is dead following a crash in Clark County Friday morning. Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on SR-72 near miler marker 12 in Moorefield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation shows a...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy