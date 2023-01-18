Read full article on original website
WNBL Wrap: Coach Heal remains absent in WNBL
The Sydney Flames have remained tight-lipped on Shane and Shyla Heal's unexplained absence from the WNBL after the father-daughter pair missed a second consecutive game this week.
Knicks’ RJ Barrett eager to face Scottie Barnes, Raptors again
RJ Barrett is looking forward to the Knicks’ game Sunday at Toronto, especially after sitting out the visit to his hometown on Jan. 6 due to a lacerated finger. “I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait,” Barrett said after scoring 23 points on Friday night in a loss at Atlanta. “But [sitting out] wasn’t as bad, because I knew we were coming this time. “It’s going to be a tough, physical playoff-type game. That’s what it’s been the three times we played them. We owe them. It’s going to be a good matchup. You know I’m excited.” The game Sunday will be...
Media Personality Shannon Sharpe Becomes The Story During Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father, Tee, Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The argument started courtside when Sharpe and Dillon Brooks exchanged words but then tensions rose when center Steven Adams and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA
On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach with Detroit Tigers
Tim Federowicz spent five seasons in the Dodgers organization, from 2011-14 and 2021. He played in the big leagues with LA in each of the first four seasons, posting a 54 OPS+ in 271 plate appearances. Federowicz spent most of his eight-year MLB career as organizational depth who would occasionally get called up when a catcher went down with injury.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce sets NFL record for receptions in a playoff game by tight end
On a day when his quarterback had to play through an ankle injury, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce more than picked up the slack. He set an NFL playoff record along the way, too. In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kelce recorded...
Niners DC DeMeco Ryans is ‘Ready’ to Become an NFL HC
Denver Broncos fans are trying to remain patient in anticipation of who will become the team's next head coach. Taking the measured approach appears to be the chosen tactic of the Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Of course, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton remains the No. 1 target,...
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?
Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
‘When, Not If’ Rams Trade Star DB Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey surprised many by releasing a cryptic message that hinted at a potential departure from the team - or NFL - this offseason. Said Ramsey via Twitter: "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out with a BANG! Still THAT!"
Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB
Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of. The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.
We were robbed of the Patrick Mahomes story we wanted. We got a better one instead
The conversation on the sideline unfolded about as you probably expected it did — a little like a teenager who thinks he’s grown old enough to make his own decisions, only to be reminded by his father that, nah, I’m gonna go ahead and put my foot down on this one.
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East
Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers before the 2022 season, and getting called up in late May was a dream come true for the West Hills native. Unfortunately for Pillar, the dream was short-lived, as he fractured his shoulder in his fourth game with LA and missed the rest of the season.
