SBLive's Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Garfield still on top, Federal Way right behind at No. 2

The holiday basketball season has concluded, and schools are ready for the stretch run of the regular season.

Here are the latest Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 17):

SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 18, 2023

1. Garfield (13-0) - 3A

No signs of slowing down for the Bulldogs who have cemented themselves at the top of the pack.

2. Federal Way (15-1) - 4A

Eagles have NPSL title in view and recently moved into top spot in state's highest classification.

Had Garfield against the wall and will have another shot at the Bulldogs at the end of the month.

4. Mount Si (14-2) - 4A

Despite a loss to Kentridge, Wildcats still in contention for at least a share of KingCo Crest title.

5. Curtis (14-3) - 4A

Vikings still a contender and in a good spot despite loss to Olympia earlier this month.

6. Mount Spokane (13-1) - 3A

Big win over Gonzaga Prep and the Wildcats are in the driver's seat for 3A/4A GSL title.

7. Skyline (13-1) - 4A

Spartans are right where they want to be with 4A KingCo Crest title within arm's reach if they can beat Mount Si this week.

8. Olympia (13-3) - 4A

Bears notched a big win over Curtis earlier this month and are playing a terrific brand of basketball.

9. Kentridge (13-3) - 4A

Biggest win of the season for the Chargers came against Mount Si earlier this week.

10. Gig Harbor (14-1) - 3A

Tides are on a roll and winners of 11 straight since a loss to Timberline in early December.

11. Eastside Catholic (10-4) - 3A

Second game against Garfield looming and Crusaders are in a good spot if they can pull out a win.

12. Bellevue (14-2) - 3A

Wolverines look to be on their way to the 3A KingCo title with the postseason on deck.

13. Gonzaga Prep (12-3) - 4A

Still the top 4A team in GSL, Bullpups capable of some postseason noise.

14. Auburn (10-5) - 3A

Trojans in a nice groove after winning four straight heading into home stretch of regular season.

15. Nathan Hale (12-1) - 3A

Will be interesting to see how Raiders stack up when the Metro gauntlet comes around.

16. Richland (10-2) - 4A

League title is Richland's for the taking with the Bombers looking ready for a bounce-back postseason run.

17. Lynden (12-1) - 2A

Lynden's biggest threat to a repeat title might be in the same conference, but Lions are still the favorite.

18. Anacortes (13-1) - 2A

Everyone might be waking up to Class 2A's biggest sleeper team after the Seahawks beat 1A favorite Lynden Christian.

19. Lynden Christian (14-1) - 1A

Still the team to beat in Class 1A with the Lyncs having shooters up and down their roster.

20. Woodinville (13-4) - 4A

Falcons should lock up 4A KingCo Crown title this week with the postseason right around the corner.

21. Tahoma (11-3) - 4A

Bears have been on the wrong side of a couple close games, but just knocked off 4A contender Kentridge.

22. Monroe (12-2) - 3A

Bearcats were cruising until first two losses of season last week, but still in contention for 3A Wesco title.

23. Pullman (12-0) - 2A

Nobody has shown they can keep up with the Greyhounds yet who are yet to drop a game this season.

24. Annie Wright (13-1) - 1A

Looking like the Gators likely won't get much more stiff competition until the postseason starts.

25. Arlington (12-2) - 3A

If Eagles can take care of business, last league game against Monroe could decide 3A Wesco title.