Federal Way, WA

SBLive's Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Garfield still on top, Federal Way right behind at No. 2

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The holiday basketball season has concluded, and schools are ready for the stretch run of the regular season.

Here are the latest Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 17):

SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Jan. 18, 2023

1. Garfield (13-0) - 3A

No signs of slowing down for the Bulldogs who have cemented themselves at the top of the pack.

2. Federal Way (15-1) - 4A

Eagles have NPSL title in view and recently moved into top spot in state's highest classification.

3. O'Dea (11-3) - 3A

Had Garfield against the wall and will have another shot at the Bulldogs at the end of the month.

4. Mount Si (14-2) - 4A

Despite a loss to Kentridge, Wildcats still in contention for at least a share of KingCo Crest title.

5. Curtis (14-3) - 4A

Vikings still a contender and in a good spot despite loss to Olympia earlier this month.

6. Mount Spokane (13-1) - 3A

Big win over Gonzaga Prep and the Wildcats are in the driver's seat for 3A/4A GSL title.

7. Skyline (13-1) - 4A

Spartans are right where they want to be with 4A KingCo Crest title within arm's reach if they can beat Mount Si this week.

8. Olympia (13-3) - 4A

Bears notched a big win over Curtis earlier this month and are playing a terrific brand of basketball.

9. Kentridge (13-3) - 4A

Biggest win of the season for the Chargers came against Mount Si earlier this week.

10. Gig Harbor (14-1) - 3A

Tides are on a roll and winners of 11 straight since a loss to Timberline in early December.

11. Eastside Catholic (10-4) - 3A

Second game against Garfield looming and Crusaders are in a good spot if they can pull out a win.

12. Bellevue (14-2) - 3A

Wolverines look to be on their way to the 3A KingCo title with the postseason on deck.

13. Gonzaga Prep (12-3) - 4A

Still the top 4A team in GSL, Bullpups capable of some postseason noise.

14. Auburn (10-5) - 3A

Trojans in a nice groove after winning four straight heading into home stretch of regular season.

15. Nathan Hale (12-1) - 3A

Will be interesting to see how Raiders stack up when the Metro gauntlet comes around.

16. Richland (10-2) - 4A

League title is Richland's for the taking with the Bombers looking ready for a bounce-back postseason run.

17. Lynden (12-1) - 2A

Lynden's biggest threat to a repeat title might be in the same conference, but Lions are still the favorite.

18. Anacortes (13-1) - 2A

Everyone might be waking up to Class 2A's biggest sleeper team after the Seahawks beat 1A favorite Lynden Christian.

19. Lynden Christian (14-1) - 1A

Still the team to beat in Class 1A with the Lyncs having shooters up and down their roster.

20. Woodinville (13-4) - 4A

Falcons should lock up 4A KingCo Crown title this week with the postseason right around the corner.

21. Tahoma (11-3) - 4A

Bears have been on the wrong side of a couple close games, but just knocked off 4A contender Kentridge.

22. Monroe (12-2) - 3A

Bearcats were cruising until first two losses of season last week, but still in contention for 3A Wesco title.

23. Pullman (12-0) - 2A

Nobody has shown they can keep up with the Greyhounds yet who are yet to drop a game this season.

24. Annie Wright (13-1) - 1A

Looking like the Gators likely won't get much more stiff competition until the postseason starts.

25. Arlington (12-2) - 3A

If Eagles can take care of business, last league game against Monroe could decide 3A Wesco title.

