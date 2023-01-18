ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

6-4-2

(six, four, two)

Community Policy