traveltomorrow.com
Last moments inside crashing Nepal plane caught on Facebook live video
On Sunday Morning, a Yeti Airline plane headed to Pokhara Airport from Kathmandu plunged in what is believed to be Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years. At this moment, at least 68 of the 72 passengers are confirmed dead, but none are believed to have been able to survive, making this Nepal’s deadliest plane crash since 1992, when 167 people died aboard a Pakistan International Airlines flight that crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
iheart.com
WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes
At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.
BBC
Nepal co-pilot's husband also died in plane crash 16 years ago
The co-pilot of the ill-fated flight that crashed in Nepal on Sunday lost her husband in a plane crash 16 years earlier, it has emerged. Anju Khatiwada was co-piloting Yeti Airlines flight 691 when it smashed into a gorge near the tourist town of Pokhara, killing all on board in the country's worst air disaster in 30 years.
msn.com
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead
Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Passenger's video captures last moments before Nepal crash
NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled. ...
Nepal Plane Crash: Dozens Dead as Video Appears to Show Tragedy Unfold
One clip, posted to Twitter and picked up by local media, appears to show the moment the plane veers off course.
msn.com
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
Nepal plane crash: 2 Americans, 2 lawful permanent residents killed in Himalayas
The State Department says at least two Americans and two lawful U.S. permanent residents were aboard the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed into a gorge in Nepal Sunday.
kalkinemedia.com
Fire and plumes of smoke moments after plane crash in Nepal
Images showing fire and thick smoke moments after a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal. At least 67 people are confirmed dead after the plane with 72 on board crashed, police say, in the Himalayan country's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades.
68 killed after plane crashes near Nepal airport
KATHMANDU, Nepal — At least 68 people were killed on Sunday after a passenger plane crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in Nepal, authorities said. A Yeti Airlines flight carrying 72 people -- four crew members and 68 passengers -- crashed near Pokhara International Airport in the resort town of Pokhara, The Washington Post reported. According to Nepal’s civil aviation authority, at least one of the persons killed was an infant, according to CNN.
fox56news.com
