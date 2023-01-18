Read full article on original website
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers’ meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey’s approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest...
Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys on Friday visited Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two former war foes. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy first met with Prime...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia’s war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe’s security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
HOUSTON (AP) — Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the U.S. military close to him as he made the monthslong, treacherous journey from Brazil to the U.S.-Mexico border. He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021...
$2.5 billion aid sends Strykers, but no tanks, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send 90 Stryker combat vehicles and an additional 59 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in addition to hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. It is the latest aid package timed to help Ukraine push back against Russia’s entrenched forward lines.
EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region
MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...
Three years after Brexit, where is the new golden age that they promised us? | Andrew Rawnsley
Nothing in the prospectus has survived contact with reality
Poland PM: Foreign divers near key port posed no threat
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and a senior security official say that foreign divers rescued from near a key port where they had no authorisation to be posed no threat to vital infrastructure or public safety. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the statement late Thursday after receiving...
Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
UNESCO seeks to prevent trafficking of looted Ukrainian art
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations cultural organization is training law enforcement and judiciary officials from countries on Ukraine’s western borders, seeking to prevent the trafficking of looted cultural objects from Ukraine amid Russia’s war against its neighbor. UNESCO partnered with Poland’s Culture Ministry to hold...
With Berhalter in limbo, US men begin camp under Hudson
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Hudson’s first practice in charge of the U.S. men’s national team would have been a career milestone for the veteran coach in ideal circumstances. The actual situation is no cause for celebration, Hudson admits. Hudson has no idea how long he’ll be...
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said Friday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and...
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is...
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 22, 2023
Don't embolden Chinese aggression toward Taiwan As a Taiwanese American with family in Taiwan, I would like to respond to James Pfister’s Jan. 8 column “Same Mistake: Vietnam and Taiwan.” While Mr. Pfister correctly notes some major differences between 1950s Vietnam and present-day Taiwan, his selective fatalism eerily echoes Chinese Communist Party (CCP)...
