Washington State

WOWK

Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers’ meeting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey’s approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest...
WOWK

Western envoys visit Kosovo, Serbia to defuse tensions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Western envoys on Friday visited Kosovo and Serbia as part of their ongoing efforts to defuse tensions and help secure a reconciliation agreement between the two former war foes. Envoys from the United States, the European Union, France, Germany and Italy first met with Prime...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
WOWK

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

HOUSTON (AP) — Abdul Wasi Safi kept documents detailing his time as an Afghan soldier who worked with the U.S. military close to him as he made the monthslong, treacherous journey from Brazil to the U.S.-Mexico border. He fled Afghanistan fearing retribution from the Taliban following the August 2021...
EAGLE PASS, TX
WOWK

$2.5 billion aid sends Strykers, but no tanks, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send 90 Stryker combat vehicles and an additional 59 Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, in addition to hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. It is the latest aid package timed to help Ukraine push back against Russia’s entrenched forward lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...
WOWK

Poland PM: Foreign divers near key port posed no threat

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and a senior security official say that foreign divers rescued from near a key port where they had no authorisation to be posed no threat to vital infrastructure or public safety. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the statement late Thursday after receiving...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
WOWK

UNESCO seeks to prevent trafficking of looted Ukrainian art

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The United Nations cultural organization is training law enforcement and judiciary officials from countries on Ukraine’s western borders, seeking to prevent the trafficking of looted cultural objects from Ukraine amid Russia’s war against its neighbor. UNESCO partnered with Poland’s Culture Ministry to hold...
WOWK

With Berhalter in limbo, US men begin camp under Hudson

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Hudson’s first practice in charge of the U.S. men’s national team would have been a career milestone for the veteran coach in ideal circumstances. The actual situation is no cause for celebration, Hudson admits. Hudson has no idea how long he’ll be...
WOWK

Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said Friday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOWK

China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is...
The Daily Telegram

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 22, 2023

Don't embolden Chinese aggression toward Taiwan As a Taiwanese American with family in Taiwan, I would like to respond to James Pfister’s Jan. 8 column “Same Mistake: Vietnam and Taiwan.” While Mr. Pfister correctly notes some major differences between 1950s Vietnam and present-day Taiwan, his selective fatalism eerily echoes Chinese Communist Party (CCP)...

