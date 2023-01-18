ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop Afternoon’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Cash Pop Afternoon” game were:

14

(fourteen)

The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

