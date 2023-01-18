ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger dined at Moscow restaurant where victims worked ‘at least twice’

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly ate at the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before the brutal stabbings at a house on King Road in Moscow.A former employee of the Mad Greek restaurant, where Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle worked as servers, said Kohberger visited at least twice and ordered vegan pizza, People reports.The revelation comes after a court in Idaho extended a gag order issued earlier this month prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders of four University of Idaho students and the arrest of their accused killer.On Thursday Latah...
MOSCOW, ID
What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

