San Luis Obispo County, CA

South County residents were hit hard by flooding, storms. Here’s how you can help

By John Lynch
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is organizing a fundraiser for South County residents who experienced devastating flooding during the severe winter storm that tore through San Luis Obispo County.

“Some families don’t have a home to return to after last Monday’s storm,” Arroyo Grande Mayor Pro Tempore Kristen Barneich said in a city news release sent Wednesday. “After multiple people contacted me about how to help, 5Cities Homeless Coalition and I came up with the South County Flood Relief fund idea. We hope people that are able will donate to help their neighbors get back on their feet.”

The storms “significantly impacted” homes in Arroyo Grande, the release said, particularly on Tally Ho Road.

Farther south, residents living in the Oceano Lagoon and Arroyo Grande Levee areas were forced to evacuate their homes due to widespread flooding.

Arroyo Grande city manager Whitney McDonald said the city is committed to helping South County residents recover from the storm.

“Through the generosity of the community and the work of our nonprofit partner 5Cities Homeless Coalition, this fundraising effort has the potential to provide immediate relief to our residents,” McDonald said in the release.

According to Janna Nichols, executive director of 5CHC, the fundraiser will help residents across the region, from Avila Beach to Nipomo.

“With the recent rainstorms and devastating flooding, individuals and families in South County need our help to overcome their unexpected circumstances,” Nichols said in the release, adding that donations “will have an enormous impact to help those most in need see through the storm and plan for a brighter future.”

To donate to the Helping Our Neighbors Weather the Storm fundraiser, visit 5Cities Homeless Coalition’s website, 5chc.org .

