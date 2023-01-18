ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 11-18)

By Anthony Varriano
 3 days ago

Vote now: Who is the top frontcourt player in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23?

Minnesota boys basketball scores

SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16)

Vote now: Who is the top guard in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23?

The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Boys’ Basketball

Ben Kopetzki, Andover

The senior guard had a triple-double in a 114-80- win over Coon Rapids on Jan. 12. He scored 20 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished 15 assists. He was two steals shy of a quadruple-double. His 365 total points ranks second in the state.

Colton Benson, New Ulm

The junior forward scored 25 points in a 78-68 win at New Prague on Jan. 12. He had 27 points the next day in a 62-54 loss at Worthington, and scored 35 in an 85-81 heartbreaker at Norwood Young America on Jan. 17. His 353 total points ranks third in Minnesota, and his 29.4 points-per-game average is fourth-best.

Anthony Smith, Hopkins

The sharpshooter hit seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points in an 87-81 win at Andover on Jan. 14. He also had 25 points in a 94-84 win at Eden Prairie the day before. His 53 three-pointers made are second-most in the state.

Jonathan Ozment, North Lakes

In a heartbreaking loss, 79-74, to West Lutheran, Jan. 17, the senior scored 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and collected 21 rebounds. He scored 20 points and had 13 boards in a 73-59 loss at Eagle Ridge Academy, Jan. 12. He’s third in Minnesota with 134 total rebounds.

Tameron Ferguson, St. Cloud Tech

The junior point guard had 36 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals in a thrilling 66-65 win at Rocori on Jan. 12. Two days later he scored 28 points, had seven steals, five boards, and four assists in a win over Waunakee. His 65 steals are the most in the state.

Girls’ Basketball

Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl

The junior scored 30 points on 10-of-10 shooting from the field in a 96-51 win at Northwoods on Jan. 12, had 43 points on 11-of-12 shooting in a 106-21 drubbing of Red Lake on Jan. 14 and scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 65-24 win at Pierz on Jan. 17. She leads all of Minnesota in points scored with 445 and is second in scoring average (29.7 points per game).

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton

On Jan. 13, in an 80-25 rout of Aitkin, the freshman scored 41 points and collected 15 rebounds. The next day she had 46 points and 20 boards in a 79-43 win over Duluth Marshall. She leads the state in points per game (30.2) and total rebounds (183).

Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret’s

The sophomore scored 31 points and had eight rebounds and five steals in a 74-38 win at New Prague on Jan. 13. She scored another 19 points in a 56-52 loss at Minnetonka on Jan. 14, and she had 17 points in a 73-59 win over Bloomington Jefferson on Jan. 17. Her 291 points scored ranks ninth in Minnesota.

Shania Nichols VanNett, St. Paul Como Park

The senior shooting guard was one rebound or one steal shy of a triple-double in an 88-63 win over St. Paul Central, scoring 27 points, dishing 10 assists, and grabbing nine boards and nine steals. She also scored 22 points, dished eight assists, and had four rebounds and three steals in a 73-65 win over Burnsville on Jan. 14. She’s sixth in the state with 72 assists.

Ashlynne Guenther, Duluth East

The senior scored 24 points, collected nine rebounds, had six assists and five steals in a 74-37 rout at Zimmerman on Jan. 11. She scored 16 and had seven rebounds and five assists in a 51-37 win over Minneapolis Washburn on Jan. 14. She was one point shy of a double-double, with 11 rebounds and nine points in a 56-52 win at Esko on Jan. 16. Her 134 rebounds have her tied for 11th in Minnesota, and her 67 assists are seventh-most in the state.

