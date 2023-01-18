ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Bikeway projects slated for Greengarden, French Street; public input sought

By Corey Morris
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Two bikeway projects have been in planning stages since 2021. Now, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the plans.

At Greengarden Blvd., changes will be made between the intersections of Bayfront Parkway and West 38th Street. That will include new pavement markings, shared lane markings and other upgrades and repairs. North of 26th Street, motor vehicle lanes would be narrowed to accommodate bikes. South of 26th Street, the addition of bike lanes would see restricted on-street parking.

Construction on Greengarden Blvd. would begin during the 2023 construction season.

Improvements along French Street will be between the intersections of East 6th Street and East 38th Street. That would see new pavement markings for a two-way separated bike lane between 6th Street and 26th Street, shared lanes between 26th Street and 38th Street, crosswalks, and other safety improvements. It would bring permanent traffic changes and will eliminate a lane of motorized traffic and on-street parking between 6th Street and 26th Street.

Construction on French Street would begin in 2024.

The two projects aim to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety and were identified in the City of Erie 2021 Active Transportation Plan, also known as ActiveErie.

Public comment for the projects can be made online through Feb. 3.

The projects are a joint effort between the City of Erie and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

