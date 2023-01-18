ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Midday’ game

 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “All or Nothing Midday” game were:

01-03-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-17-19

(one, three, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)

