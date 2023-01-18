ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

tourcounsel.com

Clinton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Connecticut

Located 100 miles from New York and Boston, Clinton Premium Outlets in Connecticut is an upscale outlet mall with more than 70 name-brand and designer outlet stores. There are various sales and events throughout the mall that take place throughout the year, including on holiday weekends such as July 4th, "Día de la Raza" (also observed as Día de los Pueblos Indígenas) and Black Friday. Outlet stores set up special in-store sales and curbside sales and outlet center hours are often extended. The Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Sales and Events website lists events on a quarterly basis.
CLINTON, CT
Eyewitness News

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon

The Forest of Illusions closes at the Connecticut Science Center on Feb. 12. Meteorologist Scot Haney said isolated rain and snow showers were possible Friday. Then, another storm looks to arrive late Sunday. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer strikes wires in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A commercial tractor-trailer struck wires on a telephone pole in West Hartford on Friday morning. The crash took place on New Britain Avenue, according to a Tweet from the West Hartford Police Department. New Britain Avenue is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue while first […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

COVID hospitalizations ease up a bit across the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of this week, one of the state’s eight counties was reduced from high COVID community level to the medium designation, according to federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county map on Thursday. Fairfield County had been considered high as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WTNH

12 inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve men and women were inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony at the state armory in Hartford. News 8 Co-Chief meteorologist, Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself served as emcee. The Veterans Hall of Fame serves as a way to recognize veterans for their […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a historic building at UConn Friday morning. Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House, around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake at Storrs and Oak Hill roads. No one […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
News 12

Road Trip: Walk, bike or hike across the Litchfield Community Greenway

Historic preservation meets conservation as the Litchfield Land Trust moves its headquarters to the newly renovated 150-year-old Shepaug Station. In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 Photojournalist Lori Golias shows us how the work of the Litchfield Community Greenway is making it safer to walk, bike and hike.
LITCHFIELD, CT

