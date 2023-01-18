Read full article on original website
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Clinton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Connecticut
Located 100 miles from New York and Boston, Clinton Premium Outlets in Connecticut is an upscale outlet mall with more than 70 name-brand and designer outlet stores. There are various sales and events throughout the mall that take place throughout the year, including on holiday weekends such as July 4th, "Día de la Raza" (also observed as Día de los Pueblos Indígenas) and Black Friday. Outlet stores set up special in-store sales and curbside sales and outlet center hours are often extended. The Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets Sales and Events website lists events on a quarterly basis.
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon
The Forest of Illusions closes at the Connecticut Science Center on Feb. 12. Meteorologist Scot Haney said isolated rain and snow showers were possible Friday. Then, another storm looks to arrive late Sunday. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Six at The Bushnell, Hartford Boat Show & Roller Skating
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? News 8 has eight ideas for you! See Six, playing all weekend at The Bushnell! The six wives of Henry the 8th take the mic to turn years of historical heartbreak into girl power! All weekend, head to Mohegan Sun for the Hartford Boat Show with tons of cruisers, […]
28-year Middletown (CT) Firefighter, South Pacific WWII Veteran Dies at 104
The Middletown Press, Conn. Jan. 20—MIDDLETOWN — One of the oldest WWII veterans in Connecticut died in his sleep last week in Middletown, taking with him more than 100 years’ worth of memories starting when Main Street was a dirt road. John Cyrulik Sr., a 28-year firefighter...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Global oil demand, Southwest improvements, NFL attendance
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in Hartford. The Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes were closed between the exits of 27 and 28. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of...
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
Sikorsky celebrates milestone after losing multibillion-dollar contract
Stratford-based Sikorsky marked its 5,000th "Hawk" helicopter on Friday, and assured workers their jobs are safe, despite losing a multibillion contract to replace the Army’s workforce Black Hawk chopper.
Tractor-trailer strikes wires in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A commercial tractor-trailer struck wires on a telephone pole in West Hartford on Friday morning. The crash took place on New Britain Avenue, according to a Tweet from the West Hartford Police Department. New Britain Avenue is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue while first […]
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
COVID hospitalizations ease up a bit across the state
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of this week, one of the state’s eight counties was reduced from high COVID community level to the medium designation, according to federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county map on Thursday. Fairfield County had been considered high as...
12 inducted into Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve men and women were inducted into the 2022 Veterans Hall of Fame on Thursday in a ceremony at the state armory in Hartford. News 8 Co-Chief meteorologist, Gil Simmons, a marine veteran himself served as emcee. The Veterans Hall of Fame serves as a way to recognize veterans for their […]
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Willimantic crews respond to fire at UConn’s historic Whitney House
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire at a historic building at UConn Friday morning. Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033 responded to the fire at the International House building, formerly named the Whitney House, around 6 a.m. The house sits in front of Mirror Lake at Storrs and Oak Hill roads. No one […]
Road Trip: Walk, bike or hike across the Litchfield Community Greenway
Historic preservation meets conservation as the Litchfield Land Trust moves its headquarters to the newly renovated 150-year-old Shepaug Station. In this week's Road Trip Close to Home, News 12 Photojournalist Lori Golias shows us how the work of the Litchfield Community Greenway is making it safer to walk, bike and hike.
