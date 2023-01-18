ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

FPD fundraiser for K9 Hulk, features duty dog calendar

By Rebecca VanGorder
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a489I_0kJ8j6MP00

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fountain Fort Carson School District 8 (FFC8) and Fountain Police Department (FPD) have teamed up to raise funds for Hulk, FPD’s K9 therapy dog, to get an in-car kennel so that he can travel safely.

People can buy FPD K9 calendars for $20 at Fountain-Fort Carson Hich School, Fountain Middle School, and FPD from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash or check only and checks must be made out to the City of Fountain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xz5bs_0kJ8j6MP00
Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Hulk is a therapy dog with FPD who provides support in difficult times. Hulk recently traveled to the Air Force Academy in the wake of the death of a cadet as well as Banning Lewis Ranch Academy after the death of a student. Hulk mostly stays closer to home traveling to schools around Fountain.

“Hulk is utilized for many different situations where there is loss of life or comfort for victims of a crime,” Lisa Schneider, Public Safety Information Officer for FPD, said. “Hulk is definitely the star of the show when he visits the elementary schools and I believe one of the schools even had Hulk in their yearbook. Hulk also has his own Facebook and Instagram page. “

Hulk goes wherever he is needed and is a part of the Go Team Therapy Dog group. He and his handler Sergeant Marshall go through extensive training and help by responding to crises, therapy needs, and airports all over the state.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLSta_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIYKY_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7by8_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkWee_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufZto_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5Q3E_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TClp4_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3975Jj_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmpLK_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aS8dP_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFW29_0kJ8j6MP00
    Courtesy: Fountain Fort Carson Distrct 8 (FFC8)

Christy McGee, Director of Communications for FFC8, said, “Hulk mostly visits elementary schools in FFC8 for emotional relaxation. He visits each class for about 15 minutes each and rotates. His visits help students who have social or emotional trauma. He’s also a great tool to break down barriers and help students open up to Hulk’s handler Officer Marshall.”

Hulk’s ability to smash barriers allows Sergeant Marshall to hear the problems plaguing students that others may not know about. Because of FFC8’s partnership with FPD and having a School Resource Officer (SRO) in every school, Sergeant Marshall can connect with those SROs and pass along those student issues to be followed up on.

Fountain-Fort Carson High School is located at 900 Jimmy Camp Road in Fountain. Fountain Middle School is located at 515 North Santa Fe Avenue and across the street FPD is located at 222 North Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Driver hits city snowplow during suspected medical incident

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after a suspected medical incident caused him to hit a city snowplow while driving Saturday morning on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Officers responded to the intersection of East Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard for a collision involving a city […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo police looking for missing child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking help from the community to locate 9-year-old Shaikym Sennette. PPD says that Shaikym did not return home from school on January 19, 2023, and is known to stay in the area close to home which is located in the 1000 block of Cedar St.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Law Enforcement hosting town hall to discuss crime

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), the 4th Judicial District Attorney, and other community leaders for the Pikes Peak Regional Crime Stoppers are hosting a town hall to discuss crime at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. On Tuesday, the town hall will talk about […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police arrest wanted homicide fugitive

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was travelling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Austin Bluffs closure: truck plows into stopped traffic

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a total of five cars were involved in the crash that closed Austin Bluffs Parkway from Rangewood Drive to Templeton Gap Road on Friday. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood on a reported multi-car crash. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Carjacking suspect chased through woods, arrested

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man who threatened people at a Wal-Mart in Fountain and carjacked someone has been arrested after officers chased him through a wooded area near Santa Fe Drive. Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) originally responded to the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of South Highway 85 on a report that […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

CSPD contest gives kids a chance to win large plush

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced its 4th annual Valentine’s Day Contest with the prize being a large plush donut. CSPD is asking for the most creative homemade Valentine’s Day Card. The contest is open to any child three to ten years old in the Colorado Springs community. Address homemade […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Your neighborhood food center, Hillside Hub monthly tours

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After years of planning, fundraising and construction, Food to Power’s Hillside Hub has been open to the community and had its first open house Saturday morning on Jan. 21. Join the Hillside Hub every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. to check out the space and see what projects Food […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy