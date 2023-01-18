ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Is Now Driving Around In A Rivian SUV

By Elizabeth Puckett
 3 days ago
Could celebrities be the key to making electric cars popular?

Hollywood elite actors are starting to really go full throttle with this whole electric car thing and it’s actually starting to seem pretty cool. While most brands are starting to roll back their various promises of electrification, Rivian can’t really afford for electric cars to fail. That’s exactly why there’s so much talk about one famous actress picking up a Rivian SUV for herself.

We're of course talking about Jennifer Lopez, a woman whose every breath seems to come off as a controversial statement to some. You might remember her recent marriage to Ben Affleck, an arguably iconic star in the movie making world. Recently, Affleck picked up a couple of pretty interesting electric vehicles such as his electric classic Ford Bronco and the Rivian Bennifer was spotted in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lg4i_0kJ8iqTR00

It may seem a little difficult to read where the story is on this one but if you think about it, it mostly pertains to the marketing of electric vehicles. As more and more manufacturers are giving up on electric cars, mostly because most people don’t like electric automobiles, brands like Rivian need more attention to stay afloat. Perhaps these celebrities will have enough influence to get their fans interested. Until then we’ll just have to wait to find out.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it's special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we're covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

