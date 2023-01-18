Read full article on original website
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Hundreds of millions of dollars proposed to address Georgia school problems
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers discussed education during the second day of budget talks. You can’t talk about Georgia’s budget without talking about education. 55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a budget that includes nearly...
Georgia has 9th-highest resignation rate in U.S., according to WalletHub study
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has the 9th-highest resignation rate in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C. according to their resignation rates both last month and over the last 12 months. Georgia has a 2.7% resignation rate...
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
Proposal would give Georgia paraprofessionals opportunity to become state-certified teachers
ATLANTA — Many metro Atlanta school districts are holding job fairs this month or actively looking to fill teacher positions, feeling the strain from a statewide teacher shortage. However, a new proposal could create an influx of new teachers by giving classroom paraprofessionals a path to state certification. Lawmakers...
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards
Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
Bill aimed at making Georgia pay for unwanted pregnancies following ‘Heartbeat Law’ passing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A bill being looked at in the 2023 Georgia legislative session would see the state paying mothers for their unwanted pregnancies that they were forced to carry to term due to the recently enacted “Heartbeat Law.”. The cost of having and raising a child...
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Georgia lawmaker wants state to pay for unwanted pregnancies under abortion ban
ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to hold the state financially responsible for unwanted pregnancies that can't be terminated under the Georgia's six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Pro-Birth Accountability Act would have the state pay for everything from a pregnant person’s medical expenses to the child’s health insurance and secondary education.
Worker on Leave After Project Veritas Accuses Him of Selling CRT Materials to Georgia Schools
A nonprofit employee who sells curriculum to teachers in Georgia was placed on administrative leave this week after a bizarre sting operation accused him of saying he sold material containing critical race theory to Atlanta-area school districts—which would be illegal in Georgia. Project Veritas, the far-right group known for making secret recordings and posting them online, released an edited video of Quintin Bostic allegedly confessing to selling CRT materials. Conservative lawmakers banned any material relating to critical race theory in a series of laws passed last year. In statements to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, both school districts in question—Fulton and Cobb counties—denied purchasing material from Bostic. Despite this, Bostic’s employer—the Washington D.C. nonprofit Teaching Lab—placed him on administrative leave this week, while also claiming the published video was “deceptively produced and edited.” Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
NAACP DeKalb to present panel discussion on Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County branch, in observance of Black History Month, will host a panel discussion about Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools. The panel discussion entitled, “Our History is Under Attack—Save Our History!” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
Could Georgia mandate 50/50 custody? What you should know about the bill that could make it possible
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When Georgia couples with children divorce, current law presumes that the mother should keep custody, unless the judge finds reason to rule against her. House Bill 96 could scrap that and mandate 50/50 custody if a judge decides it's in the best interest of the child.
