Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of millions of dollars proposed to address Georgia school problems

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers discussed education during the second day of budget talks. You can’t talk about Georgia’s budget without talking about education. 55 cents of every tax dollar goes towards funding K-12 and higher education. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a budget that includes nearly...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic

Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia lawmaker wants state to pay for unwanted pregnancies under abortion ban

ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to hold the state financially responsible for unwanted pregnancies that can't be terminated under the Georgia's six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Pro-Birth Accountability Act would have the state pay for everything from a pregnant person’s medical expenses to the child’s health insurance and secondary education.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Worker on Leave After Project Veritas Accuses Him of Selling CRT Materials to Georgia Schools

A nonprofit employee who sells curriculum to teachers in Georgia was placed on administrative leave this week after a bizarre sting operation accused him of saying he sold material containing critical race theory to Atlanta-area school districts—which would be illegal in Georgia. Project Veritas, the far-right group known for making secret recordings and posting them online, released an edited video of Quintin Bostic allegedly confessing to selling CRT materials. Conservative lawmakers banned any material relating to critical race theory in a series of laws passed last year. In statements to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, both school districts in question—Fulton and Cobb counties—denied purchasing material from Bostic. Despite this, Bostic’s employer—the Washington D.C. nonprofit Teaching Lab—placed him on administrative leave this week, while also claiming the published video was “deceptively produced and edited.” Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
ATLANTA, GA
On Common Ground News

NAACP DeKalb to present panel discussion on Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County branch, in observance of Black History Month, will host a panel discussion about Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools. The panel discussion entitled, “Our History is Under Attack—Save Our History!” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
wabe.org

Georgia scientists help field-test world's first honeybee vaccine

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Researchers have developed the world’s first vaccine for honeybees – and field tested it here in Georgia. Earlier this month,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
GEORGIA STATE

