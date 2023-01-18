LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! After the passage of last night’s cold front, temperatures this morning have cooled back down to near-freezing. A much more seasonable day is on tap with highs warming into the mid/upper 50s this afternoon. We will start out today with mostly clear skies, but as we enter the afternoon hours cloud coverage will increase, becoming mostly cloudy by the mid-to-late afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, shifting out of the south by sunset.

2 DAYS AGO