Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
kswo.com
Highs near 60s for Friday, Mid 50s through the weekend | 1/19PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Conditions overnight will be quiet and calm. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will taper off as the day goes on resulting in mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
kswo.com
Light chance for precipitation tonight, with messy winter weather system early next week | 1/20 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Any cloud coverage we have this morning will gradually decrease between now and midday, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. An approaching disturbance will...
kswo.com
Seasonable Sunday and Monday, wintery mix expected on Tuesday | 1/21 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today was filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures reached the 60s in several places. Overnight tonight skies will remain clear with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 30s. Sunshine is expected all day and temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s. Monday will be similar with temperatures in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies.
kswo.com
Seasonable weather over next couple days, next system to move through this weekend | 1/19 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! After the passage of last night’s cold front, temperatures this morning have cooled back down to near-freezing. A much more seasonable day is on tap with highs warming into the mid/upper 50s this afternoon. We will start out today with mostly clear skies, but as we enter the afternoon hours cloud coverage will increase, becoming mostly cloudy by the mid-to-late afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, shifting out of the south by sunset.
Comments / 0