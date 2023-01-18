ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Amari DeBerry has career night, shows glimpses of potential in UConn’s win at Seton Hall

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Amari DeBerry got bumped by a defender and fell to the ground as Nika Mühl threw a pass in her direction with under six and a half minutes left in UConn women’s basketball’s game at Seton Hall Tuesday night.

In a split second, DeBerry turned what could have been a disastrous play into a moment of shock and a celebration.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward dished a bounce pass behind her back and between two defenders to freshman guard Inês Bettencourt for a layup. The Huskies’ bench erupted as a mixture of gasps, laughs and cheers echoed throughout Walsh Gymnasium.

“I don’t know, I kind of just fell,” DeBerry said postgame. “And when I fell I kind of turned towards the baseline, I saw her cut, so I just got it to her. I mean, we have 29 assists on 39 points, so everyone had their goggles on tonight.”

The play ended up on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10, coming in at No. 6, following a career night for DeBerry. She finished with 13 points and eight rebounds — both career highs — along with two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes. She shot 5 of 8 from the field, including a 2 of 2 mark from 3-point range as UConn’s bigs showed off their range throughout the 103-58 victory over the Pirates .

DeBerry contributed on a night the Huskies needed the bench to step up, down to just seven players with Azzi Fudd back in Storrs to undergo testing after exiting last Sunday’s game early and Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson both remaining out in concussion protocol.

“For this game it was our plan that whoever gets on the court, we’re gonna have great flow, everybody’s gonna contribute,” Dorka Juhász said. “It was great to see that everybody was just so confident and Amari just coming out and shooting threes.”

DeBerry first subbed into the game at the start of the second quarter. She missed her first layup attempt a few minutes later, but grabbed her own miss and put it back up for the score. She played just over five and half minutes in the first half, entering the break with two points and one rebound as performances from Aaliyah Edwards, Dorka Juhász and Lou Lopez Senechal propelled the Huskies to a 50-22 lead.

With that advantage extended to 67-29, DeBerry subbed with a little over four and half minutes left in the third quarter. She stayed on the floor for the remainder of the night, allowing the rest of UConn’s bigs to sub in and out and get some key rest while giving fans a glimpse of her potential.

DeBerry scored a layup and grabbed an offensive rebound that led to a triple from Juhász in the third, but the fourth quarter is where she really found her groove.

With under eight minutes left, DeBerry corralled an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer from Mühl. She then posted up her defender, pivoted and sunk a jumper, drawing a foul in the process. She made the shot at the charity stripe as well, giving UConn a 80-47 lead.

Around a minute later, DeBerry found herself wide open beyond the arc. She waited a few seconds before letting off the shot and sinking the triple. The Huskies’ bench rose to its feet in celebration.

“I was a little hesitant at first,” DeBerry said. “But Aaliyah told me, ‘They’re backing off, just shoot,’ so I did.”

DeBerry pulled off the miraculous assist to Bettencourt shortly after that. She sunk another 3-pointer in the minutes following as well.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma liked what he saw from DeBerry at times Tuesday night, but wants to see improvement in certain areas in order for her to have an increased role moving forward.

“Amari, she’s a frustrating player to watch at times because she could look really, really good and make it look so easy and effortless and the shot leaves her hand and you would think it’s never not going in,” Auriemma said, “but she has to miss that layup first before she makes the putback or she has to throw a ball away before she throws a great pass. So hopefully, little by little, we get the best parts of Amari.

“But she’s got to get more physical and she’s got to get more aggressive in what she does, and that’s what’s keeping her from playing more minutes. And if she were able to do that, a little more what she did today, a little less as some of the other stuff, she would play more minutes and she would be able to help us. So ball’s in her court, so to say.”

