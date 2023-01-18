ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

Cracking down on organics fraud

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of certified organic growers in North Dakota has risen to 183 and the term “organic” is more frequently seen splashed across items in the grocery store. But now, the U.S. government plans to impose new regulations on producers and handlers. The Department...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
KFYR-TV

Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You haven’t been able to smoke indoors in North Dakota for 10 years. But a bill introduced at the Legislature would change that. Senate Bill 1229 would make a change to smoking laws. It would allow for cigars — not vapes or cigarettes or cigarillos — to be smoked indoors at cigar lounges and bars. To qualify, the facility would need to be enclosed by solid walls or windows, a ceiling, and a solid door, and it would need to be properly ventilated. Representative Dan Ruby of Minot, who introduced the bill, believes there’s a strong appetite to reintroduce smoking to bars.
KX News

North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds

It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
sdstandardnow.com

Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!

Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
KNOX News Radio

AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND

The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
KFYR-TV

Bill would allow physical therapists to give out mobility-impaired parking certificates in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with mobility issues could soon have another resource at their disposal. Senate Bill 2191 would include physical therapists on the list of medical professionals qualified to administer a mobility-impaired parking certificate. “Physical therapists are considered mobility experts. We’ve had extensive training to evaluate all...
KFYR-TV

North Dakota lawmakers weigh pros and cons of deer baiting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s an important issue for deer hunters: should they be allowed to leave bait for deer when they’re hunting? That’s the question posed to lawmakers Friday. The answer to that question is complicated. Some hunters seem to think yes, some not so much.
keyzradio.com

What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?

Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
gamblingnews.com

North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate

North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
