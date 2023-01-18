Read full article on original website
Related
Burgum warns Obama-era rule will violate landowner rights in North Dakota
(The Center Square) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is sounding the alarm about resurfaced Obama-era policy that seeks to reinstitute stricter regulations on bodies of water in the state. In calling on the Biden administration to withdraw its final Waters of the U.S. rule, Burgum warned that the...
KFYR-TV
Cracking down on organics fraud
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of certified organic growers in North Dakota has risen to 183 and the term “organic” is more frequently seen splashed across items in the grocery store. But now, the U.S. government plans to impose new regulations on producers and handlers. The Department...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. “The main purpose of...
kfgo.com
ND House bill would require companies to list stakeholders when leasing to state govt.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The sponsor of a House bill on private companies leasing building space to the state government said this will provide a better level of transparency. The measure requires a listing of anyone who has at least a 5-percent stake in those companies. “It’s a...
KFYR-TV
Bill introduced to allow cigars in ND lounges and bars
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You haven’t been able to smoke indoors in North Dakota for 10 years. But a bill introduced at the Legislature would change that. Senate Bill 1229 would make a change to smoking laws. It would allow for cigars — not vapes or cigarettes or cigarillos — to be smoked indoors at cigar lounges and bars. To qualify, the facility would need to be enclosed by solid walls or windows, a ceiling, and a solid door, and it would need to be properly ventilated. Representative Dan Ruby of Minot, who introduced the bill, believes there’s a strong appetite to reintroduce smoking to bars.
kxnet.com
ND Legislature: Liquor changes
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored …. Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family.
North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds
It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
sdstandardnow.com
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
North Dakota Health Department requesting $55M for new lab
During the last session, lawmakers approved $15 million for a new lab, which would cost around $70 million to build.
North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition pushes for the restoration of grasslands
This technique will help farmers restore the grasslands and help heal their land. One way farmers can do that is by planned rotational grazing.
KNOX News Radio
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
Backpay for soldiers discharged refusing vaccine?
KX News sat down with Congressman Kelly Armstrong to find out.
KFYR-TV
Bill would allow physical therapists to give out mobility-impaired parking certificates in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with mobility issues could soon have another resource at their disposal. Senate Bill 2191 would include physical therapists on the list of medical professionals qualified to administer a mobility-impaired parking certificate. “Physical therapists are considered mobility experts. We’ve had extensive training to evaluate all...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota lawmakers weigh pros and cons of deer baiting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s an important issue for deer hunters: should they be allowed to leave bait for deer when they’re hunting? That’s the question posed to lawmakers Friday. The answer to that question is complicated. Some hunters seem to think yes, some not so much.
keyzradio.com
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
Comments / 0