WAFF
Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Madison County bank robberies. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank...
WAFF
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department. The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day. HPD...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
WAFF
Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
WAFF
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools releases statement on ‘weapon detection systems’
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.
WAFF
No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
WAFF
Fatal Franklin Co. crash claims life of Red Bay woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash in Franklin County claimed the life of a Red Bay woman on Sunday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal, troopers responded to a crash on Alabama 247 around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 to find Melanie McKinney dead at the scene. The 48-year-old was the only person involved in the crash.
WAFF
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.
WAFF
New sheriff in Colbert County ready to hit the ground running
Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison. Updated: 7 hours ago. New changes are coming soon to the home of...
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WAFF
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg
Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 13 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
WAFF
Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
WAFF
City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley. Lee Adams of Spokes and Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
Alabama lawmakers preview upcoming session. Updated: 13 hours ago. State Senator Arthur Orr...
