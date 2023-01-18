Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
San Fransisco 49ers great has died: reports
Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker and assistant coach Ed Beard has died. No cause of death was given. The team took Beard in the 14th-round, 183rd-overall, in the 1964 draft. San Francisco was the only team he ever played for, going through the 1972 season. He appeared in 92 games...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with Susquehanna Twp. grad, assistant coach Lori Locust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust Thursday, according to multiple reports. She was the only woman coaching on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Locust was born in Philadelphia, but grew up in Harrisburg and...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been remarkable but isn’t over: spokesman
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
‘Fire Tony Dungy now’: Former NFL coach under fire after using Damar Hamlin to advance agenda, tweeting litter box smear
Tony Dungy has had one heckuva cringey week, but it doesn’t look like that will affect the former NFL coach‘s gig broadcasting football games for NBC. But that is what a lot of fans were calling for before Friday. And then the former NFL coach went out on Friday at the March of Life in Washington, D.C. and used Damar Hamlin’s while discussing the fight against abortion.
How to get Philadelphia Eagles playoff, NFC Divisional championship gear
No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles stayed in total control against the New York Giants in the divisional round showdown January 21 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Ending the game with a 38-7 score, the Eagles will move on to the NFC Championship game which they will host next Sunday (1/29/23) at 3 p.m.
