Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch
There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pounded in the paint: Kings haunted by familiar mistakes in loss to shorthanded 76ers
The Kings’ issues Saturday night were all too familiar on the defensive side of the ball.
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school
Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia 76ers end Kings’ winning streak despite absence of Joel Embiid, James Harden
The Kings led by 21 points in the first half, but they couldn’t hold on despite another big fourth quarter from De’Aaron Fox.
RUMOR: Jazz open to being sellers at NBA Trade Deadline, with the exception of 2 players
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a “rising belief leaguewide” that the Utah Jazz is “open to listening to trade pitches to anyone on the roster” outside of Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler. The Jazz is one of the most intriguing teams in the...
Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad
Shannon Sharpe made all sorts of headlines on Friday night after he was involved in a heated altercation during the nationally-televised matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. Sharpe had to be escorted out of the stands after getting in a heated altercation with Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and eventually, Ja’s dad […] The post Shannon Sharpe gets destroyed on Twitter after altercation with Grizzlies star Ja Morant and his dad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice
New Orleans Pelicans fans are definitely missing Zion Williamson and his highlight-reel-worthy rim attacks. But let Pelicans head coach Willie Green entertain the same fans with this windmill dunk down in Miami. Willie Green throwing down a casual windmill dunk after Pelicans practice today 👀 (h/t @DanielBove) pic.twitter.com/GaU5C2eTGf — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 21, 2023 […] The post Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns
Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official […] The post WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Hornets listening to trade offers for Gordon Hayward
The Charlotte Hornets could be shaking things up. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the team is “prepared to take calls” on Gordon Hayward as they look to move a few veteran players. Stein also reports that Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. are players that the Hornets are open to moving. Frankly, Hayward hasn’t made […] The post RUMOR: Hornets listening to trade offers for Gordon Hayward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Kings: Tyrese Maxey takeover fuels comeback win
The Philadelphia 76ers (30-16) wrapped up their road trip against the Sacramento Kings (26-19). While Joel Embiid and James Harden sat out, the Sixers came back from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Kings by a score of 129-127. Philly is now in second place in the Eastern Conference. Let’s break down the Sixers Kings, […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Kings: Tyrese Maxey takeover fuels comeback win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards detonates on Alperen Sengun not once, but twice
Anthony Edwards has been playing through a sore left hip over the past few games. It did not look like he was hurting on Saturday night, though, as the Minnesota Timberwolves star detonated over Houston Rockets big man Alperen Sengun — not once, but twice. Edwards has one of the bounciest hops in all of […] The post WATCH: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards detonates on Alperen Sengun not once, but twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s injury status vs. Thunder, revealed
The red-hot Denver Nuggets could be extremely shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have popped up on the injury report and both stars are now in danger of being sidelined for Sunday’s contest. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Thunder Jokic, who missed […] The post Nuggets stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray’s injury status vs. Thunder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kelsey Plum’s heartfelt reaction to Dearica Hamby Aces-Sparks trade
WNBA free agency has already started to shift the landscape of the league. Apart from the big names that are expected to switch sides this offseason, teams have also been scrambling to free up cap space to make room for potential new additions to their squad. One such team is the Las Vegas Aces, who […] The post Kelsey Plum’s heartfelt reaction to Dearica Hamby Aces-Sparks trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III get crucial injury updates after scary exits in Celtics vs. Raptors
The Boston Celtics suffered quite the brutal blow on Saturday after both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III were forced to exit their game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries. Fortunately, the issue for both players don’t seem to be significant. Williams got injured in the first quarter after he injured his left knee–with […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III get crucial injury updates after scary exits in Celtics vs. Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s 48-point night, insane Nic Claxton block as Nets end losing streak
Kevin Durant revealed what led to his offseason trade request while speaking at Nets Media Day in September. The former MVP said Brooklyn’s 11-game losing streak following his knee injury last year led to doubts in his mind about the team’s future. KD explaining his trade request at media day: Said he was unhappy with […] The post Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s 48-point night, insane Nic Claxton block as Nets end losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
