Samsung will let you check out the Galaxy S23 series at its 29 global Experience Spaces

What you need to know

Samsung has announced its plans to expand its Galaxy Experience venues.

Following the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event, there will be 29 such venues for the public.

Users can experience Samsung's new products and innovations, such as the Galaxy S23 series.

In the U.S., San Francisco will also have a marquee Galaxy Experience Space with interactive exhibits.

Samsung's next major Unpacked event is only weeks away, and we expect the major flagship Galaxy phones to roll out globally. Following the launch, the Korean maker plans to give customers a unique hands-on experience with its new interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces across the world.

In an announcement blog post, Samsung confirmed that it would launch 29 interactive Experience Spaces globally, including locations like San Francisco, London, Paris, Singapore, and Dubai. Consumers who are willing to purchase the next best Android phones from Samsung will be able to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series at these venues.

For people in the U.S., One such major venue will be 111 Powell Street in San Francisco. It is dubbed the Galaxy Experience Space, and consumers visiting the venue post-launch can participate in interactive concept exhibits. Samsung promises a unique experience with each concept in the space. It can include examining the Galaxy devices' camera system or experiencing the ecosystem and what Samsung has in its pipeline toward a sustainable future.

"When entering the space, visitors will step into Samsung's "Everyday Sustainability" vision and glimpse how Galaxy technologies incorporate eco-conscious practices," the blog post states. "Guests can get hands-on with movie set-like displays and view and enjoy camera settings to create their own shareable content."

It is not the first time that Samsung has introduced such experience spaces. Last year, in August, the company introduced its live experience spaces in New York City and London. Similarly, Samsung has plans to expand them this year by including five dedicated Galaxy Experience Spaces and 24 Samsung stores or pop-ups this year.

Here is a complete list of places provided by Samsung, which are spread across the world. Consumers interested in experiencing the hands-on of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series smartphones post the Unpacked event will be able to visit these stores and spaces:

Galaxy Experience Space venues:

San Francisco: February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street

London: February 1 – March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1 – March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2 – 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2 – 28 at Dubai Mall

Galaxy Experience Space in Samsung stores:

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

LA: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

Galaxy Experience Space in Pop-up stores: