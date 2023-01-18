Read full article on original website
Why Is 'Genshin Impact' on My PlayStation 4? Well, It's a Bit Complicated
Online action game Genshin Impact's roaring popularity has been climbing steadily since its release in 2020 on mobile devices, PC, and PlayStation 4. Over time, it made its way to other game systems like PlayStation 5 and intends to arrive on Nintendo Switch soon. Since last year, one of the...
Does PlayStation Remote Play Work on Steam Deck? Here's What You Should Know
Aside from next-gen machines like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S, the early 2020s saw the release of another high-profile console known as the Steam Deck. The handheld device takes more than a few cues from the Nintendo Switch in terms of its design, but the Steam Deck allows users to log into their Steam libraries and access their PC content to its fullest while on the go. It's essentially the perfect device for PC gamers who don't want to be limited to their gaming setups at home.
'Fire Emblem Engage' Vs. 'Three Houses': What's Different Between the Two Games
Nintendo shook up the Fire Emblem formula when it released Three Houses in 2019, and this year’s Fire Emblem Engage largely brought the game back to its roots. The two strategy games share a lot of the same DNA, but there are some massive differences between the two titles. Before picking up the latest game in the franchise, here’s a closer look at the differences and similarities between Fire Emblem Engage and Three Houses.
An Upcoming Banner in 'Genshin Impact' Features a Long-Awaited Sumeru Character
Spoiler alert! This article contains leaks for future versions of Genshin Impact. After nearly three years of live services and $4 billion in revenues, Genshin Impact still remains one of the most popular free-to-play gacha games around these days. The open world RPG follows the Traveler, an otherwordly being who...
How to Mark Enemies in 'Fortnite' – Every Method Available in Chapter 4
If you want to earn a Victory Royale in Fortnite, you’ll need to keep tabs on the 99 other players roaming the map. That’s no small task, but a useful feature known as “marking” can help you monitor nearby foes and earn a spot in the final circle. Once an enemy is marked, you’ll be able to track their movements for a short period of time – giving you powerful info that can help you survive. Whether you’re working on a weekly challenge or just want to keep a close eye on the competition, here’s how to mark enemies in Fortnite.
Can't Get the Epic Games Launcher on Your Steam Deck? Here's How
Valve built the Steam Deck for players seeking extended play sessions on-to-go and easy access to the ever-growing store page. You could shop around during the often seasonal discount periods to purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for a bargain or dive into Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion while cozy in bed.
Everything You Need to Complete the Hell's Kitchen Challenge in 'BitlLife'
The quirky mobile game BitLife is constantly releasing new challenges for players to attempt – and one of the newest challenges requires quite a time commitment. The Hell's Kitchen Challenge tasks you with becoming a world-famous chef, and achieving that goal means you’ll need to make several critical decisions throughout your virtual life. Here’s a closer look at how to complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in BitLife.
'Genshin Impact' Leaks Reveal Dehya's Kit and Animations Ahead of Release
Leading into the new year, developer miHoYo has been teasing Dehya through various social media pages that she would become playable in Genshin Impact. Speculations from players led many to believe she would arrive in late February when version 3.5 launched, but the developer never confirmed if that was the case.
Time to Check the Stats – How to View Your Mastery Chart in 'League of Legends'
If you ever wanted to know what champions you play the most during matches in League of Legends, the Mastery Chart is a surefire way without much hassle. Essentially, it's a single snapshot image representing an LoL player's choice of champions by how often they play them. The champions will...
Best old games you can play right now
These are the ten best retro games you can easily play right now on modern hardware
Looking for Star Pieces in 'Pokémon GO?' Here's How to Get Them
Powering up your Pokémon by using Stardust in Pokémon GO is essential for overcoming the most challenging raids in the mobile AR game. It's a tried-and-true method to enhance the skills of your roster and isn't all that hard to get. You'll gain small amounts for catching or hatching Pokémon and doing other day-to-day activities in the game.
