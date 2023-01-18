Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
KHOU
Police: Man shot to death in Galveston late Friday night
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was shot to death in Galveston late Friday night, police said. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 39th Street near Sealy Avenue just before midnight where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. GPD said officers immediately began attempting...
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
cw39.com
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
Man gunned down in car on east side, 2 arrested, Houston police say
HOUSTON — Two men were arrested after a man was shot and killed in his car while driving through the east side early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 2 a.m. on Bell Street near Eastwood Street in the Greater Eastwood area. Houston police...
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
cw39.com
Man, woman shot in suspected drive-by shooting in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street. A man and a woman were hit...
HPD: Thief gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in front of SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a thief who got away with only a box of Pringles after robbing a man in front of a convenience store in southeast Houston. This happened on Christmas Eve on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road, and it was all caught on camera.
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
fox26houston.com
HPD: One man killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead. The victim in the shooting is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male. According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at a car. Those witnesses...
Driver dies after being shot, crashing into home near George Bush Park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and crashed his car into a home near George Bush Park Saturday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He later died at an area hospital. The sheriff tweeted about the shooting just after 11 a.m. Saturday on Lucky Star...
Chase suspect charged after crashing into dad of 5 while possibly under influence of PCP, HPD says
One of the victims involved in the crash is a father of five, who family members say was on his way home from work, when his vehicle was struck by the suspect.
Man takes off in stolen bike after pulling out gun inside sports store in Meyerland, HPD says
HPD said the man grabbed one of the bikes on display and rolled it into the cashier. Instead of paying, he took out a gun, pointed it into the air, and pulled the trigger. Thankfully, the gun failed to fire.
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
New video captures fireball after shooting victim crashed into train in SE Houston
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side. The victim is in the hospital and unable to speak, so it's been hard for detectives to get answers.
fox26houston.com
Two arrested for possession of oxycodone, intoxicated while baby in the car
HOUSTON - A man and woman were arrested for possessing drugs while a baby was in the car in northwest Houston. On Friday evening, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a parking lot in the 7700 block of Gessner Road near Jersey Village after they received reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside, later identified as Joe Garcia and Astrid Flores, who appeared to be intoxicated with a small infant inside the car.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
KHOU
Two people found dead after neighbor reported odor coming from apartment, police say
HOUSTON — Two people were found dead on Saturday after Houston police said a neighbor reported an odor coming from an apartment. This happened at a complex near Beltway 8 and the Southwest Freeway. The Houston Police Department said the neighbor called for a wellness check on the apartment...
Woman killed in apartment fire in northwest Houston, HFD says
A neighbor told us she was in shock because she and the victim were just talking hours before the fire. The victim's two dogs made it out safely.
