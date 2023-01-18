Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State lands commitment from 2024 dual-sport athlete Kam Davis
Florida State football and baseball picked up a commitment Thursday morning from athlete Kam Davis out of Albany, Ga. Davis becomes the first football commitment for FSU in the class of 2024. Meanwhile, FSU’s baseball 2024 class now has six commits. All six are ranked in the top 125 of...
Nation's top tight end Landen Thomas talks FSU after surprise visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State managed to get Landen Thomas, the country's No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. This was a bit of a surprise visit from the Georgia pledge. Thomas is from Colquitt County High, a traditional power in southern Georgia located...
247Sports
WATCH: FSU DT Darrell Jackson recaps hectic transfer portal process, excited to be back near home
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football held its second day of newcomer interviews on Thursday. Among the five newcomers that spoke to the media was Miami defensive tackle transfer Darrell Jackson. Jackson was recently added to FSU's roster and was listed as six-foot-five and 315 pounds. The junior will wear No....
Florida State remains the top team for four-star RB Micahi Danzy
The Seminoles are the early leader for the local standout, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards as a junior.
247Sports
FSU's Position/Scholarship Projection (Pre-Spring)
Florida State's roster appears to be settled as the winter/spring semester is underway. That gives us a chance to step back and reflect on the state of FSU's roster, how it's comprised, and how scholarships are distributed. A few points to note before we begin this exercise... **Remember, this is...
‘Glad to be an Auburn man:’ Keldric Faulk details his flip from FSU to the Tigers
Keldric Faulk’s college decision went down to the Early Signing Day wire. A month later, the former Highland Home star has no regrets. “I’m glad to be an Auburn man,” Faulk said last week at the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual Mr. Football banquet. Faulk flipped...
Chase Fuller, 8th grade baseball star, commits to Florida State
The No. 1 baseball recruit in the class of 2027 gave his pledge to play for the Seminoles
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaden Rashada granted release from Florida, per report
Jaden Rashada is back on the market. The highly-touted quarterback has reportedly been released from his National Letter of Intent with Florida, according to a report from On3. Rashada, out of Pittsburg (California), is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 59 overall recruit in the class of 2022 on the...
Bainbridge boys basketball tops Cairo, Brookwood ladies fall
Several south Georgia high school basketball teams took to the court in important games Friday night.
WCTV
‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The smooth vocals of a FAMU professor captured the attention of not only his students but thousands of TikTok viewers. Dr. Jamal Brown is a FAMU professor in the College of Pharmacy and dedicated this lecture to his mom, who lived with type two diabetes until she passed.
orangeobserver.com
Water Spring Middle students travel to Tallahassee
The inaugural field trip to Tallahassee was the highlight of Winter Break for many civics students at Water Spring Middle School. Sixty-three students, mostly from seventh-grade civics and a few from eighth-grade civics, attended the field trip, which took place during the last two days of the break, Jan. 2 and 3.
WCTV
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at FSU for MLK week celebration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke at FSU Tuesday night as part of the university’s MLK week celebration. Crump attended Florida State in the ‘90s. In his speech, he credited FSU with helping jumpstart his law career and inspiring him to believe he could do anything he set his mind to.
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
WCTV
Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
Wakulla County School District dealing with teacher shortage
Wakulla County is one many school districts dealing with a teacher shortage.
Three people dead following traffic incident on Capital Circle Southwest
Three people died following a two-vehicle incident on State Road 263, also known as Capital Circle Southwest, just west of Balkin Road in Leon County Friday night.
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
