ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU's Position/Scholarship Projection (Pre-Spring)

Florida State's roster appears to be settled as the winter/spring semester is underway. That gives us a chance to step back and reflect on the state of FSU's roster, how it's comprised, and how scholarships are distributed. A few points to note before we begin this exercise... **Remember, this is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaden Rashada granted release from Florida, per report

Jaden Rashada is back on the market. The highly-touted quarterback has reportedly been released from his National Letter of Intent with Florida, according to a report from On3. Rashada, out of Pittsburg (California), is the No. 7 quarterback and No. 59 overall recruit in the class of 2022 on the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Water Spring Middle students travel to Tallahassee

The inaugural field trip to Tallahassee was the highlight of Winter Break for many civics students at Water Spring Middle School. Sixty-three students, mostly from seventh-grade civics and a few from eighth-grade civics, attended the field trip, which took place during the last two days of the break, Jan. 2 and 3.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at FSU for MLK week celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke at FSU Tuesday night as part of the university’s MLK week celebration. Crump attended Florida State in the ‘90s. In his speech, he credited FSU with helping jumpstart his law career and inspiring him to believe he could do anything he set his mind to.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy