Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East

Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers before the 2022 season, and getting called up in late May was a dream come true for the West Hills native. Unfortunately for Pillar, the dream was short-lived, as he fractured his shoulder in his fourth game with LA and missed the rest of the season.
Is An Amed Rosario Trade Back On The Table For The Guardians?

I thought I was done writing about a potential Amed Rosario trade until at least the 2023 trade deadline. But here we are just a few weeks before Spring Training gets underway and it's a topic that's worth discussing. So, let's dive into it. We all know the type of...
New York Mets Make Decision on Francisco Alvarez

The Mets have made a decision on Francisco Alvarez's role in 2023. According to SNY's Andy Martino, Alvarez will not be in the full-time designated hitter mix in the big-leagues. Instead, the organization wants their top prospect to continue to develop as a catcher, which means he likely starts the season in Triple-A.
Dodgers News: LA Adds MLB Network Host as Part-Time Broadcaster

On Friday, the Dodgers added veteran play-by-play announcer, Stephen Nelson, to their broadcast team. Los Angeles is all about having star talent part of their club in all facets. Nelson will call over 50 home and road games on television this upcoming season, as he will primarily fill in for...
