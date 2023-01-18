ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat

January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal

The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky

Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
