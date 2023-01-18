Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Alabama bank slammed for Robert E. Lee, MLK holiday sign: ‘Pull your money out’
Alabama and Mississippi are the only two states in the union to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert E. Lee on the same day. Every year, notices reminding bank customers, teachers and post office visitors of the joint holiday on the third Monday in January draw confusion. This year,...
TMZ.com
911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'
Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying. In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt explains why UGA is in position for a three-peat
January 9, 2023 was a big day for former Georgia head coach Mark Richt, as Richt found out he was headed to the College Football Hall of Fame then watched his former team capture its second consecutive national championship. Georgia is looking to become the sport’s first three-peat champion since 1944-46 Army, and while the task will be a challenging one, the Bulldogs’ former head coach sees the challenge as possible.
Lawyer claiming to represent parents of Georgia football player Devin Willock holds press conference
A press conference with an injury law firm planned with the parents of Georgia player Devin Willock who was killed in car accident was held without them.
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ESPN gives Georgia high praise for how it handled the transfer portal
The first transfer portal window officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the final day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1. Georgia saw plenty of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players departing the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Meet KJ Bolden, The Best Athlete In America
KJ Bolden is the No. 1 athlete in the country, and for good reason. The Tennessee Volunteers, and every other major school, are battling for his services.
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
AOL Corp
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
