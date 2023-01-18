Read full article on original website
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
The former lottery pick is drawing attention in the trade market.
The Wild 3-Team Mock Trade: Knicks Get Zach LaVine And Alex Caruso, Heat Land DeMar DeRozan And Derrick Rose
This deal sends key veterans to the Knicks and the Bulls.
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report revealed the refs hurt the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid Calls Out Hakeem Olajuwon And Other NBA Legends About Him Not Posting Up In The Paint: "They Must Not Have Any Basketball IQ.”
Joel Embiid responds to Hakeem Olajuwon's criticism of him not posting up in the paint and shooting a lot of 3-pointers.
NBA Executive Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Has Caused Chemistry Issues On Warriors
Draymond Green's incident with Jordan Poole has affected the Warriors.
Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
The Golden State Warriors will take a unique approach to the trade deadline
NBA Analyst Suggests An Absurd 4-Team Blockbuster Trade: Lakers Get Myles Turner And Bogdan Bogdanovic
The Los Angeles Lakers could get Myles Turner and Bogdan Bogdanovic with a 4-team blockbuster trade.
Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year's Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Horry called Young's behavior disrespectful to teammates
“If Rachel telling her truth on my show was going to cost me my job there, I would have taken that” - Matt Barnes confesses he risked his job at ESPN for Rachel Nichols
Matt Barnes recently revealed he risked it all for Rachel Nichols to speak her truth about her firing from ESPN
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
