tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady overcoming personal challenges and maintaining success on the fieldhard and smartTampa, FL
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Yardbarker
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
Teammates Reportedly Believe Tom Brady Is Leaning One Way About Returning To Bucs
While the NFL playoffs remain in full swing, there's already plenty of chatter about next season. That's especially true for a handful of marquee quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason. None of those names are bigger than Tom Brady. Brady, whose season ended Monday when his Tampa Bay ...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery' despite team visits
The ongoing recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is clearly still in its infancy. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend, told ESPN's Coley Harvey. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency
Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
NBC Sports
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell
The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return. “Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?
Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman
For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, ...
Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski played with idea to only play in Super Bowl every year
No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.
Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Announce Significant Coaching Staff Change
For the fourth time on Thursday, an NFL playoff team is making a major change to its coaching staff. The Minnesota Vikings released a statement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not return to the team in 2023. Donatell becomes the fourth coordinator around the league to be fired today ...
