HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday

While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin faces 'lengthy recovery' despite team visits

The ongoing recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is clearly still in its infancy. "Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery," Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend, told ESPN's Coley Harvey. "Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He's upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox considering these three players in free agency

Dare we call the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer a late bloomer?. Chaim Bloom frustratingly stood pat early in the MLB offseason, watching marquee free agents sign elsewhere despite letting Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez hit the open market. Yet Bloom appeared to awaken from his winter slumber this month by adding Adam Duvall, Raimel Tapia and Jorge Alfaro, and he might have more moves left in him.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return. “Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?

Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago. But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...
DALLAS, TX
MassLive.com

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski played with idea to only play in Super Bowl every year

No, Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. But he has played with some crazy ideas. The former New England Patriots star appeared on the ”New Heights” podcast with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce and discussed the never-ending rumors of him returning to the field. Gronkowski, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, says that none of his public comments recently have been about a secret comeback to the NFL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

