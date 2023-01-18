ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
DETROIT, MI
Akron Beacon Journal

Kent State women's basketball loses to Mid-American Conference leader Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN ― The Kent State women's basketball team turned in one of the best defensive efforts of the season against Mid-American Conference-leading Bowling Green, but the Falcons' fast start was too much for the Flashes, 66-57, on Saturday. The Falcons (16-2, 5-1 MAC) were held to 17 points below their season average by Kent State (11-6, 3-3) and shot just .434 from the floor (23-of-53). ...
KENT, OH
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills

CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy