Wichita Eagle
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
Report: Chargers request interview with Vikings' Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator position
As the Chargers look to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, they have requested permission to interview Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, according to CBS Sport’s Jonathan Jones. Johnson’s career as a coach began in 2017 when he was a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with...
Kent State women's basketball loses to Mid-American Conference leader Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN ― The Kent State women's basketball team turned in one of the best defensive efforts of the season against Mid-American Conference-leading Bowling Green, but the Falcons' fast start was too much for the Flashes, 66-57, on Saturday. The Falcons (16-2, 5-1 MAC) were held to 17 points below their season average by Kent State (11-6, 3-3) and shot just .434 from the floor (23-of-53). ...
Chad Henne led Chiefs on 98-yard playoff TD drive: 3 things to know about the backup QB
Chad Henne has been here before. Well ... sort of. The Chiefs’ backup quarterback stepped into a playoff game in January 2021, delivering an on-the-money fourth-and-short pass to Tyreek Hill to clinch a Divisional Round victory over the Cleveland Browns and send the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.
NFL Draft Profile: Lwal Uguak, Defensive Lineman, TCU Horned Frogs
Michigan Wolverines basketball vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: How to watch today's game
Michigan Wolverines (10-8, 4-3 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-10, 1-6) When: 1 p.m. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network. ...
Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills
CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
