Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops

By Larry Celona, Joe Marino, Amanda Woods
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said.

The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers.

Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and high-capacity magazines — as well as 4 pounds of cocaine and a large quantity of pills — inside the home, police said.

Sygney was arrested and faces multiple charges for criminal possession of a weapon — including raps for a machine gun, a loaded firearm and an ammo clip, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdpP9_0kJ8gbps00
Kevin Sygney, 37, was busted late Tuesday morning in his St. Albans home, where cops discovered 18 guns, assorted ammunition and a stash of drugs.
NYPD

He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Sygney was previously busted in 2012 in connection to the deadly shooting of Raborn Chesson, 18, on Ferndale Avenue near Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, police sources said.

He was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty only to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police sources and the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to eight years behind bars, the DA’s office said.

State correction records show he was released on parole in 2019, and discharged by the parole board last April.

The NYPD tweeted a photo of the stockpile of weapons Wednesday.

“Yesterday, officers from the @NYPD113Pct responded to a domestic violence call & learned the suspect, who has a previous murder charge, possessed a cache of weapons. A search warrant was issued resulting in the seizure of 18 guns, ballistic vests, & a large amount of narcotics.”

Comments / 29

Antonio
3d ago

“Accused of murder, but pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon”. Amazing.

Reply
8
 

