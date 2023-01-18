Read full article on original website
Google Employees Scramble for Answers After Layoffs Hit Long-Tenured and Recently Promoted Employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
Early Facebook Investor Says Zuckerberg Isn't Cutting Costs Fast Enough
Jim Breyer is one of Facebook's earliest investors who knew CEO Mark Zuckerberg when he was 20 years old. Meta is "gonna be under a lot of pressure for the next 12 months, and they're not cutting costs fast enough in my humble opinion." Breyer believes that "Virtual reality is...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
‘We do our work because we are angry’: Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh on taking on Putin
Two years ago this week, the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, flew into Moscow knowing that he faced certain arrest and imprisonment. It was an extraordinary act of courage and leadership. He had only just recovered from an attempt on his life after collapsing on a plane poisoned with what was later found to be the nerve agent novichok. He was not meant to survive.
Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion
Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
A bored hacktivist browsing an unsecured airline server stumbled upon national security secrets including the FBI's 'no fly' list. She says what she found reveals a 'perverse outgrowth of the surveillance state.'
Maia arson crimew, the Swiss hacker behind the find, was indicted by the US government in 2021 on charges related to a separate hack.
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
‘I Wouldn't Change My Past If You Gave Me a Trillion Dollars,' Will.I.Am Says on His Humble Beginnings
"I wouldn't change my past if you gave me a trillion dollars," will.i.am told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. "You can't take that from me, you can't take my love for my community, my love for my neighbors, that was beautiful," will.i.am added.
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
China's Reopening ‘Good News' for Growth — But Could Be Inflationary, Economists Warn at Davos
The global elite at Davos has raised concerns about what China's reopening might mean for inflation. Some economists have warned that if this proves to be the case then the U.S. Federal Reserve might have to keep raising rates further. DAVOS, Switzerland — China's economic reopening might boost global growth,...
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
Greta Thunberg on Abu Dhabi's Oil Chief Leading COP28 Climate Summit: ‘Completely Ridiculous'
The UAE, one of the world's top oil producers, will host the U.N.-led climate summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. Adnoc CEO Sultan al-Jaber has spoken about the need for climate action, saying that the UAE has "a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency" in that direction.
