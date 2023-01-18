ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We do our work because we are angry’: Navalny’s right-hand woman Maria Pevchikh on taking on Putin

Two years ago this week, the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, flew into Moscow knowing that he faced certain arrest and imprisonment. It was an extraordinary act of courage and leadership. He had only just recovered from an attempt on his life after collapsing on a plane poisoned with what was later found to be the nerve agent novichok. He was not meant to survive.
Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion

Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

