Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Tuesday night of a stranded motorist from Redmond whose pickup truck became stuck in heavy snow in the Big Summit Prairie area northeast of Prineville.

SAR units responded to a 911 call around 8:15 p.m., but due to limited cell service, the motorist was only able to text 911 with a general location, Deputy Andy Pearson said.

Using GPS data, SAR members determined a possible location on the Ochoco National Forest in the area of Forest Service Road 42 and Spur Road 4215, a rural area northeast of Prineville, Pearson said.

Due to the area’s snowpack, 10 SAR personnel responded, using specialized vehicles, including snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side.

The Redmond man was found with his pickup, uninjured, and was given transport back to Prineville, then to his home in the Redmond area, Pearson said.

It was the latest of several rescues of stranded motorists in Crook County. Pearson acknowledged a recent "surge" but said there were no connections between the incidents.

However, he said Crook County SAR would like to remind everyone that whenever you are traveling, especially in the mountains, to let someone know where you are going, when you will be back, and stick to your plan. Please take adequate food, water and warm clothing in case you get stuck, regardless of the road conditions.

