Wednesday's Transactions
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jim Schwartz defensive coordinator.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Maggy Carlyle and Mace Aluia members of the executive team.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DB Tristin McCollum to a reserve/futures contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Ran Carthon general manager.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL).
TOROTNO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg to Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Josef Martinez.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Latif Blessing and D Dave Romney to two-year contracts.
ORLANDO CITY FC — Transferred M Jake Mulraney to St. Patrick's Athletic FC (Irish Premier Division).
|USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Kevin Wright.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed M Joe Corona, pending league and federation approval.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived F Cameron Tucker.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the retirement of F Darian Jenkins.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
