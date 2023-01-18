ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jim Schwartz defensive coordinator.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Maggy Carlyle and Mace Aluia members of the executive team.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DB Tristin McCollum to a reserve/futures contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Ran Carthon general manager.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Roland McKeown to Milwaukee (AHL).

TOROTNO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Pontus Holmberg to Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Josef Martinez.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Latif Blessing and D Dave Romney to two-year contracts.

ORLANDO CITY FC — Transferred M Jake Mulraney to St. Patrick's Athletic FC (Irish Premier Division).

USL Championship

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Kevin Wright.

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Signed M Joe Corona, pending league and federation approval.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived F Cameron Tucker.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced the retirement of F Darian Jenkins.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

