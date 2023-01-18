‘The Game’ Exclusive: Tasha Mack’s Doctor Warns Her That Stress Has Worsened Her Fibroids

The Game character Tasha Mack has always been one of THE BADDEST women in television but in Thursday’s episode she’s facing one of her toughest challenges yet — fibroids.

We’re just a day away from the new episode of The Game on Paramount + and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the episode, which is directed by none other than Hosea Chanchez, Tasha is in the middle of important negotiations when she experiences some unexpected bleeding and decides to see her physician.

In this exclusive clip, Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) heads to the doctor’s office where she learns about the consequences of prolonged stress on her physical health.

Check out the clip below:

Tasha Mack is such an unstoppable force. She is so nonchalant about her fibroids and even has jokes for the doctor. This is a very serious matter though. We hope she takes her doctor’s advice to heart and slows things down because the stress could really make things even worse. We’re so glad that the show is making an effort to shine a light on the issue of fibroids. So many women — especially Black women suffer from this issue!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tasha negotiates with the new football league, all while dealing with an intense mystery pain. Malik hosts a Make-A-Wish kid with leukemia, who brings him closer to his first love, Shannon. Garret tries to get his father to approve of Raquel, who hits a speed bump in her career. Brittany learns an explosive secret about Jamison.

The Game Episode 207: Here Comes The Sun is available to stream January 19th on Paramount +