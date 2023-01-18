ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GlobalGrind

‘The Game’ Exclusive: Tasha Mack’s Doctor Warns Her That Stress Has Worsened Her Fibroids

By Janeé Bolden
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZgjm_0kJ8g6ki00

The Game character Tasha Mack has always been one of THE BADDEST women in television but in Thursday’s episode she’s facing one of her toughest challenges yet — fibroids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4MH5_0kJ8g6ki00

Source: Courtesy / Paramount +

We’re just a day away from the new episode of The Game on Paramount + and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the episode, which is directed by none other than Hosea Chanchez, Tasha is in the middle of important negotiations when she experiences some unexpected bleeding and decides to see her physician.

In this exclusive clip, Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) heads to the doctor’s office where she learns about the consequences of prolonged stress on her physical health.

Check out the clip below:

Tasha Mack is such an unstoppable force. She is so nonchalant about her fibroids and even has jokes for the doctor. This is a very serious matter though. We hope she takes her doctor’s advice to heart and slows things down because the stress could really make things even worse. We’re so glad that the show is making an effort to shine a light on the issue of fibroids. So many women — especially Black women suffer from this issue!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tasha negotiates with the new football league, all while dealing with an intense mystery pain. Malik hosts a Make-A-Wish kid with leukemia, who brings him closer to his first love, Shannon. Garret tries to get his father to approve of Raquel, who hits a speed bump in her career. Brittany learns an explosive secret about Jamison.

The Game Episode 207: Here Comes The Sun is available to stream January 19th on Paramount +

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)

It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
ETOnline.com

Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
OK! Magazine

'1,000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Warned She's Going To 'Die' Due To Her Weight After She 'Quit Breathing' In Shocking Sneak Peek

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she mysteriously "quit breathing" in a sneak peek for Season 4 of the hit TLC show. In the clip, her sister, Amy, can be heard emotionally confessing that Tammy's "body shut down." Later in the video, it's revealed that Tammy had to be given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure to insert a breathing tube into a patient's throat through their neck — so that she could breathe in case of another health emergency. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR AMY SLATON DROPPING WEIGHT AMID SECOND PREGNANCY AS SISTER TAMMY SLATON LOSES...
OHIO STATE
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
People

Cory Wharton Reveals Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Is Home After Open-Heart Surgery: 'Very Thankful'

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are updating fans on what Maya's health journey has been like for the last few weeks and what's ahead for the 7-month-old Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have finally brought their baby girl home. Sharing an update on Instagram Thursday, The Challenge star, 31, was happy to share that daughter Maya Grace, 7 months, was discharged from the hospital after having open-heart surgery earlier this month. "I have some GOOD news to tell you all. WE finally got released from the hospital ❤️🙏🏽," wrote Wharton,...
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy