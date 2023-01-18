Greenbrier County Schools earns distinction on 2023 Best School Districts in America ranking

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVDN) – The 2023 Niche.com Best Schools and Districts rankings have been released, and Greenbrier County Schools earned the distinction of being recognized on the list of 2023 Best School Districts in America. The district was ranked No. 5 of 55 counties on the list of Best Places to Teach in West Virginia; No. 17 of 55 Districts with the Best Teachers in West Virginia ; and No. 14 of 55 Best School Districts for Athletes in West Virginia .

Now in its ninth year, the K-12 school rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide.

While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, according to Niche.com, the “rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.”

Niche creates its rankings to arm families with valuable information. The scorecards provide residents with quantitative and qualitative details on schools in their area.

