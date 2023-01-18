ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

advantagenews.com

Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building

The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WOOD RIVER, IL
edglentoday.com

Former Annie’s Location Becoming Carrollton Bank Drive-Thru

EDWARDSVILLE - The former Annie’s Frozen Custard location at 245 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville will be the site of a new Carrollton Bank drive-thru later this year. Carrollton Bank Regional President Bill Barlow said the new location will have three drive-thru lanes, two for drive-thru banking service and one for an Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This location will be drive-thru-only with no walk-in service.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77

Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Mayor Jones offers encouragement during Girls Inc....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Electric bills spike, mayors field phone calls

The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
GODFREY, IL
edglentoday.com

Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'

ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie's Bon Air, one of Alton's landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment.
ALTON, IL
WAND TV

Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL
edglentoday.com

Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges

SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. St. Clair County Assistant State's Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
SHILOH, IL
WCIA

southernillinoisnow.com

One injured in room fire at Super Eight in Salem

One person received apparent minor injuries in a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Salem early Friday morning. Salem Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says fire was in a first-floor room and started on the desk. The occupant of the room was able to get out on his own but sustained minor injuries and was taken to Salem Township Hospital. The name of the person injured is not being released at this time.
SALEM, IL
WCIA

FOX2now.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Fire destroys vacant rural Salem home

A fire destroyed a vacant home in the Dolores Reed estate at 5000 England Road southeast of Salem late Wednesday night. Salem Firemen say they could see the fire from the south side of Salem when heading to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Fulton says the home was 1,400 feet down a long narrow driveway. Water was hauled to England Road with a long fire hose taking the water to the burning home.
SALEM, IL
edglentoday.com

Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle.
BETHALTO, IL

