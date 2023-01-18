Read full article on original website
Shoulder tap operation nabs 1 in coastal areas: sheriff
A shoulder tap operation led to the arrest of one adult after being accused of buying alcohol for a minor decoy, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities identify Marine accused of assaulting PB hotel workers
Authorities have identified the Marine accused of assaulting two women working at a Pacific Beach hotel in an incident that was caught on camera.
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening. Detective says this is just the tip of the ice berg with this type of crime.
Family of man who died from San Diego Sheriff's restraints settles for $12M
SAN DIEGO — Nearly eight years after 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy died during an altercation with San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies inside his Santee home, San Diego County has agreed to pay Phounsy's $12 million dollars. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, the judge approved the settlement in...
Treasure Trove of Guns and Drugs found in Encinitas Apartment
The guns and drugs were found following a welfare check by authorities
Financial problems may have played part in fatal stabbing at local pharmacy
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday publicly identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police this week when he allegedly reached for a gun during a confrontation outside his home near El Cajon. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene of the law enforcement shooting in the 800...
Loved ones raise awareness after 22-year-old in San Diego reportedly overdoses
The community in North County has rallied together after Kyle Bleakley died from an accidental drug overdose.
Video footage fails to show Maya Millete leaving house day of disappearance
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified today. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard...
San Diego County agrees to pay $12 million in wrongful death settlement
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family...
2 arrested, illegal firearms and drugs seized in search at Encinitas home
A search warrant for a man's Encinitas apartment was served, and detectives seized 28 firearms, four firearm suppressors, metal knuckles, body armor, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
San Diego man arrested in deadly downtown shooting: PD
A San Diego man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in downtown San Diego, police announced.
Encinitas residents react to cliff collapse
Several cliffs collapse in San Diego County after recent heavy rainfall. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small met an Encinitas man who saw the aftermath of a collapse firsthand.
Man suspected of arsons at Pacific Beach fire station arrested
A man suspected of setting multiple fires at a Pacific Beach fire station earlier this month has been identified and arrested, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal Barrio Logan officer-involved shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
CBS 8 helps Escondido reptile sanctuary with high sky-high SDG&E bill
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A local animal rescue is behind on bills and has a little more time to pay them off. EcoVivarium in Escondido says the pandemic caused them to get behind on bills, but they were only given six months to pay off a sky-high electric bill. The...
Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
