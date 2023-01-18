ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

Chicken feed went from 12 dollars for 50 pounds to 24 dollars for small farmers it’s tough 🐓🐓🐓🥚🥚🥚🥚🍗

danapointtimes.com

Editor’s Pick: California Native Plant Society: A Sage in Every Garden

10 a.m.-Noon. Orange County residents are invited to visit the Nature Interpretive Center at the Dana Point Headlands to pick up a free four-inch white sage plant while supplies last. A Sage in Every Garden is a campaign to add more than 2,000 native white sage plants to Orange County gardens. White sage is a water-wise magnet for pollinators and supports wildlife. The Nature Interpretive Center, 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. occnps.org.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
friendsofgriffithpark.org

Urban Raptors Surviving on the Streets: the Los Angeles Raptor Study

Over the six years of the Los Angeles Raptor Study, a community science supported by Friends of Griffith Park, more than 600 raptor nests have been found in locations that range from natural areas in open space to trees right next to the freeway. In our dense urban environment, raptors are finding ways to make their home in backyards, and even on buildings in busy downtown areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

