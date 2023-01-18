ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger

CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Georgia man arrested after Rankin County K-9 search uncovers 74 pounds of meth

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A Georgia man was arrested after a Rankin County K-9 found more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. A member of the Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Unit on Wednesday stopped a Jeep SUV for a traffic violation on Interstate 20, Bailey said in a Thursday news release. The deputy "developed probable cause" that the driver may have been involved in drug trafficking, so he called in a K-9 unit.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County School District superintendent retiring after a decade of service

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Hinds County School District superintendent Dr. Delesicia Martin is retiring from public education after 27 years of service. Dr. Martin served as superintendent for the Hinds County School District beginning in December 2013. Martin has worked in the district for 23 years in several administrative...
WAPT

UMMC to operate Mississippi Burn Center on Jackson campus

JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has established the Mississippi Burn Center on its main Jackson campus. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the hospital's request to establish and operate the burn center, which UMMC officials said elevates UMMC's commitment to serve Mississippians in need of burn care.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

More kids finding, eating marijuana edibles and becoming sick, UMMC says

JACKSON, Miss. — TheMississippi Poison Control Center is sounding alarms about what medical professionals said is a concerning increase in calls regarding children who have found and eaten marijuana edibles. Within the past 10 days, there have been at least four calls for children 6 years old and younger...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Organizations partner to help potential medical marijuana patients

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association partnered with a group of physicians called Pause Pain & Wellness to help certify perspective patients for the medicine Thursday. "Nothing beats getting to ask the pointed question you have to make you comfortable with the whole process," said pain management...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Antique Show held at MS Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. — Vendors and collectors from all over the south spent Saturday at the Mississippi Trade Mart for the Mississippi Antique Show. Hundreds of people searched for rare and collectible items. The show featured more than 130 vendors. The chair of the show, Cheryl Comans said, "A lot...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy