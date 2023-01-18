Read full article on original website
WAPT
Man faces felony fleeing charge after Madison County chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson man faces felony fleeing charges after multiple law enforcement agencies chased him down. Police said they tried to pull over Jacameron Hampton, 20, after they said he was speeding on Interstate 55 through Madison just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers said he would...
WAPT
20-year-old arrested after fleeing multiple police departments, injuring passenger
CANTON, Miss. — The Madison Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man after fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop. According to officers, a 2010 Acura was observed traveling around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a high speed on I-55 northbound in the City of Madison. When Madison and Gluckstadt officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and continued northbound on I-55.
WAPT
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called on Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer...
WAPT
Georgia man arrested after Rankin County K-9 search uncovers 74 pounds of meth
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A Georgia man was arrested after a Rankin County K-9 found more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a vehicle, Sheriff Bryan Bailey said. A member of the Rankin County Criminal Interdiction Unit on Wednesday stopped a Jeep SUV for a traffic violation on Interstate 20, Bailey said in a Thursday news release. The deputy "developed probable cause" that the driver may have been involved in drug trafficking, so he called in a K-9 unit.
WAPT
Former constituent services manager for the City of Jackson pleads guilty to wire fraud
JACKSON, Miss. — A former City of Jackson employee was convicted today for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in grant money intended for artistic projects in the City of Jackson, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.
WAPT
Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
WAPT
Hinds County School District superintendent retiring after a decade of service
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Hinds County School District superintendent Dr. Delesicia Martin is retiring from public education after 27 years of service. Dr. Martin served as superintendent for the Hinds County School District beginning in December 2013. Martin has worked in the district for 23 years in several administrative...
WAPT
UMMC to operate Mississippi Burn Center on Jackson campus
JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center has established the Mississippi Burn Center on its main Jackson campus. The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the hospital's request to establish and operate the burn center, which UMMC officials said elevates UMMC's commitment to serve Mississippians in need of burn care.
WAPT
More kids finding, eating marijuana edibles and becoming sick, UMMC says
JACKSON, Miss. — TheMississippi Poison Control Center is sounding alarms about what medical professionals said is a concerning increase in calls regarding children who have found and eaten marijuana edibles. Within the past 10 days, there have been at least four calls for children 6 years old and younger...
WAPT
Clinton Public School District approves modified calendar, next school year begins in July
CLINTON, Miss. — The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposed modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. The modified calendar will still adhere to the 180-day attendance law for students. CPSD 2023-2024 calendar here. CPSD faculty and staff were polled on their interest...
WAPT
Organizations partner to help potential medical marijuana patients
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association partnered with a group of physicians called Pause Pain & Wellness to help certify perspective patients for the medicine Thursday. "Nothing beats getting to ask the pointed question you have to make you comfortable with the whole process," said pain management...
WAPT
Antique Show held at MS Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. — Vendors and collectors from all over the south spent Saturday at the Mississippi Trade Mart for the Mississippi Antique Show. Hundreds of people searched for rare and collectible items. The show featured more than 130 vendors. The chair of the show, Cheryl Comans said, "A lot...
WAPT
Local Jackson restaurant "Stamps Super Burgers" awarded grant from National Trust of Historic Preservation
JACKSON, Miss. — A local Jackson burger staple has received grant funding to help make renovations to their decades old restaurant. The National Trust of Historic Preservation awarded Stamps Super Burgers funding. Stamps, which is located on Dalton Street near the Jackson State University campus, used the funds to...
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
