Radio Iowa
Reynolds open to repeal of gender balance rule for gov’t boards
Governor Kim Reynolds is open to repealing the requirement that state and local officials ensure there’s an equal balance of men and women appointed to boards and commissions. A bill to repeal that gender balance requirement is eligible for debate in the Senate State Government Committee. Reynolds is not...
Radio Iowa
Iowa Chamber Alliance explores why people live here
A so-called Talent Poll that was done by a coalition of the state’s 15 largest chambers of commerce aims to find out what people who live in Iowa love about the state, and equally as crucial, what might make them want to move away. Dustin Miller, executive director of...
Radio Iowa
Reynolds says her plans provide ‘significant’ funds for education
Governor Kim Reynolds says state funding for small public schools in rural areas will remain stable if the legislature approves her plan to set up state-funded accounts for parents who send their kids to private schools. Reynolds discussed details of her school choice bill during an interview with Radio Iowa....
Radio Iowa
More Iowans are registering to be organ donors
Whenever a person’s life is lost, there’s an opportunity for lives to be saved — if that person was a registered organ and tissue donor. Heather Butterfield, spokeswoman for the Iowa Donor Network, says their final figures are in for 2022, during which she says many hundreds of lives were transformed by generous gifts from donors. “In 2022, we had 115 deceased organ donors in the state of Iowa that generously gave 347 organs for transplant,” Butterfield says. “Additionally, we have 979 tissue donors and every single tissue donor has the opportunity to heal and enhance the lives of 50 to 300 people.”
Radio Iowa
Emerald ash borer now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties
The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin, and Sioux City, making it 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties with an infestation. Plymouth, Emmet, and Palo Alto are the only counties that are still EAB free.
Radio Iowa
December unemployment rate unchanged
The state unemployment rate held steady at 3.1% in December. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says there were some positive signs as the year wrapped up. “Iowa employers added 2,400 jobs in December — we’ve had 10, out of 12 months of job growth, over 2022. That’s a good sign,” Townsend says. “Added 34,200 jobs over the past year. So that’s also a good sign. We have 45,600 Iowans working now that we didn’t have in 2021.”
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Radio Iowa
Top Republican in Iowa House says votes are there to pass ‘school choice’
House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republicans are having “productive conversations” and he’s predicting the governor’s school choice bill has the votes to pass the Iowa House. “I don’t think I’d be moving the bill along throughout the process if we didn’t have that expectation,” Grassley said...
Radio Iowa
Iowa mirrors national trend with more guns found at TSA checkpoints
A spokesperson for the TSA says the number of guns found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. TSA spokesperson, Jessica Mayle says 22 guns were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. “Not what we see in many other parts of the country– but, you know, it’s incredibly dangerous, we just want to remind people that you should never bring a gun through the checkpoint, it’s never going to make its way onto the aircraft in the cabin,” she says “And if you do need to travel with a firearm, there is a way to do it safely.”
Radio Iowa
Attorney General review clears Des Moines officers in fatal shooting
Four police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a central Iowa teenager the day after Christmas. Des Moines police were called to a southside apartment early on December 26th where a man said his stepson had pulled a gun on him. The 16-year-old, identified only as T.J., refused to comply with officers’ orders to lower the weapon. After five minutes of negotiation, the boy raised the gun at the four officers. He was shot 14 times.
Radio Iowa
Stolen van hit by train in Marshalltown
The Marshall County Sheriff is looking for the people who left an SUV stolen in State Center at a train crossing in Marshalltown. The operator of a passing train noticed a vehicle along the railroad tracks. As deputies responded, a second train struck the vehicle around 3:48 a.m. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was found with no occupants and signs that they had fled. There were no indications of injuries. The railroad has resumed operations on one track and full operations are expected once the vehicle is removed.
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
Radio Iowa
Trials set for Fort Dodge couple accused of drowning newborn child
Trial dates are set for the Fort Dodge parents accused in the November drowning of their newborn baby daughter. Twenty-four-year-old Taylor Blaha’s trial is set to begin on February 28th and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma goes to trial on August 8th. Blaha and Thoma were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
