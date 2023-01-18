Read full article on original website
SDPD Detective breaks down jewelry theft ring happening. Detective says this is just the tip of the ice berg with this type of crime.
San Diego Channel
San Diego County agrees to pay $12 million in wrongful death settlement
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family...
San Diego man arrested in deadly downtown shooting: PD
A San Diego man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in downtown San Diego, police announced.
Authorities identify Marine accused of assaulting PB hotel workers
Authorities have identified the Marine accused of assaulting two women working at a Pacific Beach hotel in an incident that was caught on camera.
Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia
Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
Family of man who died from San Diego Sheriff's restraints settles for $12M
SAN DIEGO — Nearly eight years after 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy died during an altercation with San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies inside his Santee home, San Diego County has agreed to pay Phounsy's $12 million dollars. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, the judge approved the settlement in...
kusi.com
Day five of Larry Millete’s preliminary hearing reveals questionable texts
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife planted a cell phone in his wife’s vehicle in order to track her whereabouts about six months before she disappeared, his sister-in-law testified today. Genesis Nicolas-Tabalanza said that in mid-2020, her brother-in-law Larry Millete admitted...
Man convicted for Hillcrest hate crime
A man was convicted for a hate crime involving employees and customers at Hillcrest's Crest Café, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott's office said Friday.
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
kusi.com
Video footage fails to show Maya Millete leaving house day of disappearance
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Surveillance footage of the home of a still-missing Chula Vista woman allegedly murdered by her husband does not show any signs of her ever leaving the house around the time she disappeared, a detective testified today. May “Maya” Millete has not been seen or heard...
southarkansassun.com
Drive-By Shooting At San Diego Homeless Shelter Leaves Security Guard Dead
Authorities said that the police in San Diego was looking into a drive-by shooting that occurred at a homeless shelter in the downtown area, where a security guard was shot and killed three years prior. No one was Injured in a shooting at the Alpha Project shelter which occurred just...
Financial problems may have played part in fatal stabbing at local pharmacy
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday publicly identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police this week when he allegedly reached for a gun during a confrontation outside his home near El Cajon. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene of the law enforcement shooting in the 800...
Man accused of murdering business partner, leaving body in trunk, returns to Las Vegas
A man suspected of killing his business partner last year, and leaving his body to decompose in a trunk, returned to Las Vegas on Wednesday to face a murder charge the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Authorities ask for public’s help in finding missing East County teen
The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing East County teen.
Man suspected of arsons at Pacific Beach fire station arrested
A man suspected of setting multiple fires at a Pacific Beach fire station earlier this month has been identified and arrested, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.
Loved ones raise awareness after 22-year-old in San Diego reportedly overdoses
The community in North County has rallied together after Kyle Bleakley died from an accidental drug overdose.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in fatal Barrio Logan officer-involved shooting
Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
