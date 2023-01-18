ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA

