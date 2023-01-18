Read full article on original website
KCBY
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
KCBY
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
KCBY
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
KCBY
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
KCBY
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
KCBY
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
KCBY
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
KCBY
Oregon State gymnastics bounces back in home quad meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team was sitting at .500 coming into their first home quad meet of the season at 3-3. But what better way to gain a little confidence than competing in front of your home crowd?. The Beavers were back at Gill Coliseum...
KCBY
Police investigating deadly shooting in Eugene on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 19 at approximately 11:14 P.M., the Eugene Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 2810 W. 18th Avenue, according to a release from EPD. According to police officials, arriving units found one person deceased inside of the residence, and a second...
KCBY
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
KCBY
Salem Police Detectives investigating suspicious death of six-year-old child
---- SALEM, Ore. - Salem Police detectives are currently investigating the death of a six-year old child, said in a press release. Officials say that around 8:45 a.m., Friday, emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street SE, in Salem; the child was reported to be unresponsive.
KCBY
Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball
The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
