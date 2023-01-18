Wayne State baseball picked 10th in NSIC preseason coaches' poll

MADISON - Three Madison County bridges are set to get repairs after being turned down last year thanks to support from the County Bridge Match Program. The program, which was created after former Governor Pete Ricketts signed the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act into law, provides counties funds to innovate and repair deficient bridges within their county. The program will fund 55% of eligible bridge construction cost up to $250,000, while the counties receiving the funds provide a 45% match.

MADISON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO