Wayne State baseball picked 10th in NSIC preseason coaches' poll

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports schedule
In local and area sports action for tonight, The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team welcomes the Midland University junior varsity to the Cox Activities Center for a 5:30 tip. The Wayne State men's and women's basketball teams host Bemidji State at Rice Auditorium. The men’s game starts at...
norfolkneradio.com
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Northeast Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for 42-year-old Jason Jones, who is charged in the killings of four people last summer in Laurel. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien filed notice on Tuesday of aggravating circumstances that would justify a death sentence for Jones if he's convicted. Jones...
norfolkneradio.com
Icy roads likely cause of rollover accident near Pilger
PILGER - Icy roads were the likely cause of an accident involving a Norfolk man that occurred yesterday evening. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a rollover accident just east of Pilger on Highway 275 around 6:15 p.m. An investigation concluded that an SUV driven by 28-year-old Eduardo Castro-Santos left the roadway due to icy road conditions, entered the south ditch, and rolled several times before coming to rest.
norfolkneradio.com
Phase two of 8th Street, Michigan Avenue repairs approved
NORFOLK - The phase two improvements on West Michigan Avenue and 8th Street are a go after the Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a contract with A & R Construction to do the project at Tuesday’s meeting. City engineer Steve Rames says the group, whose bid came in just...
norfolkneradio.com
Snow emergency for Norfolk being lifted
NORFOLK - The snow emergency current in effect for Norfolk is being cancelled at 3 Thursday afternoon. According to the City of Norfolk, residents are asked to move their vehicles to the odd side of street once it has been plowed to allow crews to fully clear the roadways. You...
norfolkneradio.com
Three Madison County bridges set to get repairs thanks to CBMP funds
MADISON - Three Madison County bridges are set to get repairs after being turned down last year thanks to support from the County Bridge Match Program. The program, which was created after former Governor Pete Ricketts signed the 2016 Transportation Innovation Act into law, provides counties funds to innovate and repair deficient bridges within their county. The program will fund 55% of eligible bridge construction cost up to $250,000, while the counties receiving the funds provide a 45% match.
norfolkneradio.com
Farm Bureau economist concerned about short and long-term impact of inflation
MANKATO, MN - American Farm Bureau’s chief economist is concerned about inflation limiting the ability of farmers to borrow money. Roger Cryan says consumer prices have risen nearly 20 percent the past four years and he expects inflation to swell another five percent in 2023. “That’s bad enough as...
norfolkneradio.com
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
Comments / 0